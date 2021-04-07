'Mirzapur' Fame Rajesh Tailang's Father Passes Away In Delhi; Actor Pays Last Respects

Mirzapur fame Rajesh Tailang, on Tuesday, took to his social media handles and shared that his father passed away. In a tweet, Rajesh wrote, "Babuji is no more", in Hindi. Later, he added that his father died at 5 o'clock in the evening and he, along with his family, performed the last rites at Lodhi crematorium, Delhi. Apart from the tweet, he also shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram handle, in which he can be seen performing the rituals of the last rites with his family. The Hindi caption of his post read, "à¤—à¤¹à¤°à¥€ à¤œà¥œà¥‡à¤‚ à¤›à¥‹à¥œ à¤•à¤°... à¤¬à¤°à¤—à¤¦ à¤œà¤² à¤—à¤¯à¤¾", which means, "Leaving deep roots... Banyan burned". On the other hand, neither his tweet nor his Instagram post mentioned the cause of the death.

Rajesh Tailang's father passes away

As soon as the Mirzapur actor shared the above pictures on his social media feed, a bunch of his friends, peers from the industry and fans extended condolences. Actor Shiv Pandit commented "Really sorry for your loss Rajesh Bhai" while Jaya Bhattacharya wrote, "Bless his soul ðŸ™ðŸ™Œ . May you have the strength to bear the loss". Meanwhile, actor Danish Husain extended virtual love to Rajesh and his family. "Om Shanti" and "RIP" were a common sight in his post's comments box.

Who is Rajesh Tailang?

Rajesh Tailang is best known for the Indian-Canadian drama film Siddharth, which released in 2013. His repertoire also includes a handful of Bollywood films, such as Phantom, Dev, Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa, Thakshak, Amal, and Umrika, among many others. Apart from Prime Video's Mirzapur, in which he portrayed the character of Ramakant Pandit, he has worked in a couple of Netflix original series as well; Selection Day and Delhi Crime are a few to name. On the other hand, he also essayed a pivotal character in Prime Video's musical-romance web series Bandish Bandits.

The veteran actor was last seen in Netflix's original film Pagglait, which started streaming from March 26, 2021, onwards. The film stars Sanya Malhotra in the lead. The ensemble star cast of the film also includes Ashutosh Rana, Shruti Sharma and Raghubir Yadav in the lead.

