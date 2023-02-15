Mishaal Advani Shares Unseen Pics From Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Mehendi

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani shared pictures from their mehendi ceremony on Tuesday (February 14). Soon after, Kiara's brother Mishaal also posted some unseen images from the pre-wedding festivity on his Instagram handle. Celebrating the occasion of Valentine's Day, he sent his love to his mother Genevieve Advani and sister Kiara.

In one of the shared photos, Mishaal can be seen donned in a short white sherwani, black pants, and black shoes. He is standing next to his mother, who is dressed in an orange lehenga. The mother-son duo embraced one other as they strike a pose.

The next image shows Kiara leaning on Mishaal as they smile at the camera. The actress stunned in a classic off-white chikankari lehenga with gold borders. The pearl beaded blouse was paired with a golden yellow dupatta which had hand embroidery, Swarovski crystals and pearls. She paired the outfit with traditional jewellery.

Mishaal wrote in the caption, "Ain’t nobody loves me better." Kiara reacted to Mishaal's post by commenting “I love you” and used multiple heart emoticons.

Check out the post here:

More about Sidharth-Kiara wedding festivities

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hosted a reception for their film industry friends at St.Regis Hotel in Mumbai on Sunday (February 13). The star-studded event was attended by the likes of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn and many more.

They got married in a lavish affair at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. Haldi, mehendi, and sangeet, the couple's pre-wedding celebrations, took place on February 5 and 6, respectively.

Several celebrities attended the wedding, including Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, her husband Jay Mehta, and Kiara's childhood friend Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal.