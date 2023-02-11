Mishaal Advani Sings At Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Sangeet Ceremony; Shares Video

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Days after the ceremony, Kiara's brother Mishaal shared a glimpse of his performance from the couple's sangeet on his Instagram today.

Tagging Kiara and Sidharth, Mishaal wrote in the caption, "Teri Aankhon Se Yaad Aya Meri Baaton Mein Pyaar." Kiara responded by dropping emoticons in the comments section.

In the clip, Mishaal can be seen dressed in a black ensemble, designed by Manish Malhotra. The singer is crooning his own song titled Muse, which he released on all platforms, an hour after posting the video.

Check out the post here:

The newlyweds landed in Delhi on February 8 for their wedding reception. Kiara wore a red salwar kameez with a netted dupatta whereas Sidharth was dressed in a red kurta over a white pyjama and had an embroidered shawl wrapped around his neck.

The couple's big fat Indian wedding was attended by several celebrities including Kiara's 'Kabir Singh' co-star Shahid Kapoor who was accompanied by his wife Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta, Isha Ambani and her spouse Anand Piramal, Manish Malhotra, and Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra among others.

On February 4, the bride and groom along with their families were spotted arriving at the Jaisalmer airport at different times. The wedding festivities including sangeet, mehendi, and haldi festivities for the couple began on February 5.

When Kiara met Sidharth

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been dating for the last few years, though they never openly admitted it prior to their wedding. Kiara first revealed that she met Sidharth on the set of Lust Stories.

They started being sighted by the paps on numerous occasions. Eventually, they starred together in Shershaah, which gave them the opportunity to share a lot more content on social media together.

It wasn’t until Sidharth’s birthday that Kiara posted a picture with him on Instagram and made their relationship Insta-official. Both Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra made no announcements of their wedding, though it was one of the most anticipated events in recent memory until the couple tied the knot.