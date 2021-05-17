Miss Universe 2020: Urvashi Rautela Congratulates Andrea Meza On Winning The Title

Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe 2020 in the pageant that was held on Sunday, May 16. Model turned actor Urvashi Rautela congratulated her on her social media account. She also shared a picture of the Miss Universe 2020 winner on her feed.

Urvashi Rautela congratulates Miss Universe 2020 winner Andrea Meza

Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram handle on May 17, 2020, to congratulate Miss Mexico Andrea Meza on winning the title of Miss Universe 2020. In the picture, Andrea was seen holding all her winning prizes and a bouquet of flowers. She seemed extremely overwhelmed while adjusting her crown on her head. Andrea wore a red shimmery bodycon gown for the final round of the beauty pageant. Urvashi welcomed Mexico to the family of the Miss Universe.

Reactions to Urvashi Rautela's Instagram post about Andrea

As soon as Urvashi shared the picture of Andrea, her fans wrote all things nice in the comments section. They mentioned that she looked gorgeous in the photo. They also flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at some of the comments on Urvashi Rautela's photo of Miss Universe 2020 here.

Urvashi Rautela's modelling career

Urvashi Rautela started her modelling career with Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week. She later won the title of Miss Teen India 2009. She got her major breakthrough in 2011 when she won Indian Princess 2011, Miss Tourism World 2011 and Miss Asian Supermodel 2011 in a row. In 2012, she won the title of I AM She – Miss Universe India and later represented India at the Miss Universe pageant contest.

Urvashi Rautela on the work front

Urvashi's films like Sanam Re, Hate Story 4 and Pagalpanti garnered her immense popularity. Urvashi was last seen in a ZEE5 original film Virgin Bhanupriya portraying Bhanupriya Awasthi. Her music video Doob Gaye has received a positive response from the audience. She also featured in Mohamed Ramadan's international music album, Versace Baby. The actor will soon be making her Telugu debut with the film Black Rose. She also recently shot a web series titled Inspector Avinash as Poonam Mishra. The show stars Randeep in the lead role. She will also make her Tamil debut in 2022. Details about her Tamil debut film haven't been revealed yet.

