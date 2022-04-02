Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu Grooves With Malaika Arora On 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'; Watch

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora surely knows how to set the stage on fire with her stunning dance moves. The fitness diva has proved to be the reigning queen of dance numbers with hits like Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, and more. Malaika is mainly known for her 90's hit song, Chaiyya Chaiyya, and even her fans claim that the song is as evergreen as Malaika. The song continues to be iconic yet special for fans even after so many years and netizens bet that no other actor could have aced 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' as Malaika did.

Malaika Arora grooves on 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' with Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Malaika Arora recently came back from her US trip after which she attended India’s influencer fest in Mumbai, Josh Wakao. The fest was also attended by Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu who grooved with Malaika on the latter's hit number Chaiyya Chaiyya. The video that surfaced online sees Rangeelo Maro Dholna star teaching Harnaaz the hook steps of the former's song from the movie Dil Se. The clip shows the duo in all smiles as they groove together on the popular 90's blockbuster number. Watch the video here:

In the video, Malaika could be seen wearing a black coloured beautiful floor-length gown paired with a diamond necklace and a sleek high ponytail, while Miss Universe 2021 donned a shimmery lavender gown that had a mandarin collar. She kept her hair flowing and accessorised the look with a pair of shimmery pearl statement earrings.

Harnaaz breaks silence on being trolled for weight gain

Recently, netizens even trolled Harnaaz for her weight gain after she won the Miss Universe title. Reacting to it, she said in a conversation with ANI that she is allergic to gluten, and how her body undergoes changes with a change in the places she travels to. She further added, "Nobody knows about my celiac disease where I cannot eat wheat and other edible items. Also if there is a change in place then the body tends to show a certain difference. If one goes to Punjab or any other place then he tends to gain weight or see changes. The same happened to me. I went to New York which was completely new for me."

Image: Twitter/@CloudClaire