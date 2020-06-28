Priyanka Chopra's earned fame when she won the Miss World title in 2000. Soon after, the actor stepped into Bollywood and within a few years, became a household name with movies like Aitraaz, Mujhe Shaadi Karoogi, Bluffmaster, Dostana, among others. Apart from acting in Bollywood films, she made sung a few songs as well. But it was in 2010 that the actor took the first step towards Hollywood. It began with her English singles and then her first Hollywood TV series in the NBC series Quantico. Take a look at Priyanka's journey over the years.

Priyanka Chopra's journey as a Beauty Pageant holder

Priyanka Chopra Jonas started her career as a beauty pageant contender. She was just 18-years-old when she took part in the Miss India beauty pageant and eventually won the title. She further represented India at the Miss World beauty pageant and won the title, as well as, the prestigious crown. On the finale of Miss World 2000, Priyanka was asked to name a successful woman living today and why, where she spoke about Mother Teresa, and why she is the successful women of all times, her answer gained everyone's appreciation.

Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, and Dia Mirza were then the crowned representatives from India that year. While Priyanka was crowned Miss India World, Lara was crowned as Miss India Universe, while Dia Mirza was crowned as Miss India Asia Pacific. Take a look at a few throwbacks from the year 2000.

Priyanka Chopra's journey as a singer

Priyanka reportedly recorded her first song Ullathai Killathe in 2002 for a Tamil film Thamizhan. The Sky Is Pink actor released her first single, In My City, that debuted in the US in 2012. Post that, the actor has released four more songs, with her last song in 2017 with an Australian DJ. Priyanka Chopra's first song as a playback singer in Bollywood was Chaoro, which was a lullaby from her hit film Mary Kom. Priyanka has since then featured as a playback singer in few other Bollywood songs as well.

Priyanka Chopra's journey in Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra signed her first English-language show Quantico reportedly due to manager Anjula Acharia's hard work and persuasion. Priyanka's rise to fame in Hollywood started when she first performed at the National Football League (NFL). Priyanka Chopra soon became a popular face in America after she appeared on shows like The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and many others. Reports also reveal that PC's manager Anjula was the reason behind Priyanka Chopra's deal with ABC's Quantico.

Priyanka Chopra then made her American television debut in 2015 with Joshua Safran's Quantico. The series that ran for four seasons helped Priyanka make her mark in the West. Thereafter the actor had several offers for Hollywood movies including Isn't It Romantic and Baywatch.

