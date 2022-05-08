'Miss You A Lot': Akshay Kumar Remembers Mom Aruna Bhatia On Mother's Day With Sweet Post

Popular actor Akshay Kumar, who is currently gearing up for the release of Prithviraj took to his social media account on the occasion of Mother's Day and shared an adorable picture with his late mom, Aruna Bhatia. The actor expressed how much he missed her every day, especially on the special occasion of May 8.

Akshay Kumar's mother breathed her last in September 2021, and the actor broke the heartbreaking news on social media.

Akshay Kumar's Mother's Day post

Akshay Kumar headed to Instagram on the occasion on Mother's Day and shared a picture in which he can be seen sharing a warm embrace with his late mom Aruna Bhatia. The duo can be seen smiling from ear to ear as they wrap their arms around each other. He penned down a sweet caption in Hindi, in which he expressed how much he missed his mom. He also mentioned that he missed her even more after seeing everyone's pictures with their moms on the special occasion. He captioned the sweet picture, "वैसे तो ऐसा एक दिन नहीं जाता जब आपका ख्याल नहीं आता है, लेकिन आज सबके #MothersDay के फोटो देख कर बहुत याद आ रही है. Miss you Ma" (Well, not a day goes by when you do not think about it, but today I am missing a lot after seeing the photos of everyone's #MothersDay. Miss you Ma) Several fans and followers headed to the comments section of the post and sent their best to the Bachchhan Paandey actor as he posted the special Mother's Day post on Instagram/

Have a look at the post here:

It was on the morning of September 8, 2021, that the Bell Bottom star took to his social media account to share the news of his mother's demise online. He expressed the 'unbearable pain' he felt as his mom breathed her last. He wrote, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."

Image: Twitter/@akshaykumar