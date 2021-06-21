'Miss You': Hina Khan Shares Unseen Pictures With Late Father, Reveals Story Behind Them

It’s been almost two months since actress Hina Khan lost her father to cardiac arrest. The actress was in Kashmir for some project when she had heard the news about her father’s sudden demise. On the occasion of father’s day on June 20, the actress took to Instagram and shared a bunch of throwback unseen pictures with her father while penning an emotional note on his absence on the special occasion.

Hina Khan pens note for late father

In the powerful note, Hina expressed her love for her father and revealed the story behind the pictures she shared. She wrote that the pictures were clicked seven months back and she 3was looking for a ‘special day’ to post the pictures. What better than a father’s day could have been for Hina Khan to share happy memories of her father on social media. In the note, she wrote, “ "Indeed a Father's Day (Truly)... June 20th, It's been two months today dad... We clicked these pictures 7 months back and I didn't let you see these pictures when they were clicked because I wanted to post them on a special day... Never did I think that I will be posting them today You had to see these pictures dad... That's what we decided.. why? Miss you. Happy Fathers Day Daddy. I love you." In the pictures, Hina's father can be seen wearing customised 'dad' goggles.

Hina Khan who misses her father’s presence is often seen sharing pictures of her father’s possessions to express how much she misses him each day. Previously, she shared a glimpse of her father’s dark green prayer mat and wrote, “My Daddy’s JaNamaz (Prayer Mat)". Meanwhile, Hina Khan’s latest music video, Baarish Ban Jaana crosses another record after receiving over 50 Million views on YouTube in only one week. Hina recently took to Instagram to celebrate another milestone by sharing a clip from the song and also thanked one and all for making the achievement possible. Hina shared a clip from the song featuring Shaheer Shaikh and herself and her video read, “Fastest 600K reels in just 11 days.” In her caption, she wrote, “Baarish Ban Jaana sets another record… Fastest 600k reels in just 11 days on any Music video single in India… thank you to each and everyone for making this possible!”

IMAGE: REALHINAKHAN/Instagram

