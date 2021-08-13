'Miss You': Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor Get Emotional On Mom Sridevi's Birth Anniversary

The tragic loss of veteran actor Sridevi has created a deep void for her fans and family members which can never be filled. On her birth anniversary today, her daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared throwback pictures while celebrating her unmatchable legacy. Expressing her love and how much she misses her mother each day, Janhvi also penned a heartwarming note.

Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor celebrate mother's birth anniversary with a special post

Sridevi died in Dubai in 2018, while attending a family wedding. Her death was caused due to accidental drowning. Janhvi Kapoor shared an old picture of herself with Sridevi, and wrote in her caption, “Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you. Everything is for you, always, every day. I love you,” along with a red heart emoticon. Apart from Janhvi, her sister Khushi also shared a beautiful picture of her parents, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor on her Instagram stories while sharing her love for them. In the throwback picture, the couple can be seen walking out of a hotel. While captioning the post, she wrote, “ Miss you every day.”.

On Sridevi’s third death anniversary, Janhvi shared a picture of a handwritten note, presumably penned by her mother. It read, "I love you my labbu. You are the best baby in the world.". Just months after Sridevi's death, Janhvi Kapoor attended the National Awards wearing one of her mother's kanjeevaram sarees. Sridevi was posthumously honoured with the National Award for Best Actress category, for her role in MOM, which was her last film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood with the film Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. After that, she appeared in director Zoya Akhtar's short in the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories. She followed it up with a starring role in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and was seen earlier this year in the horror-comedy Roohi. In March, she wrapped the filming of Good Luck Jerry. She was to return to the sets of Dostana 2 but it was delayed after the production house announced that the film will be recast.

IMAGE: SRIDEVI.KAPOOR/Instagram

