'Missed Watching Movie': Anupam Kher Attends Private Screening, Shares 'joy Of Big Screen'

Veteran actor and author Anupam Kher took to Instagram and shared a video while expressing the joy of watching a film on the big screen. The actor who felt privileged to be a part of a special screening shared his happiness of vising the cinemas after a long gap of almost one year. Owing to the rise in the number of coronavirus cases, Anupam in the clip shared several measures that people need to adopt when they visit a theatre to have a great experience with their families.

Anupam Kher shares joy of watching films on big screen

Feeling on cloud nine, the actor in the video shared that in his career of 36 years where he has done almost 515 films, this is the first one he felt is absence from the big screen and from the theatres as well as an avid cinema lover. "This is one place which I have not visited from the past one year and it is also one of the places where I haven't featured as well. But, I am sure this will happen soon where I will feature on both sides, on the screen, and as a viewer only if we promise to adhere to all the safety norms."

Sharing a message of "don't break the chain of social distancing" the actor said that "if we follow this protocol then I am sure, one day there will be hoarding outside the theatres with 'Houseful' written on it and there will be a huge crowd of people all over the cinema halls once again. People will watch their favourite films without any fear and because we need to get rid of the fear, we need to maintain social distancing and put on these masks for our safety." While captioning the video, Anupam Kher shared his experience of watching the film in theatres after a long time. "Joy of Big screen. no to see a private screening to watch a film in a multiplex theatre. There were just five of us. I felt so many mixed emotions. There has never been a gap of more than one week in my entire life to visit a cinema hall. And now more than a year has passed. From my childhood, it has been a ritual to go to a theatre. A permanent habit. In the intermission couldn’t resist making this video. Have missed watching a movie on a big screen."

Adding, the actor urged his fans and followers to adhere to all safety norms strictly in life so that "we can quickly bring back the big-screen magic."

The actor who is quite active on social media when it comes to spreading awareness about social causes recently shared a video and tried to alert people about the rising Covid cases in Maharashtra. While the government eased a few restrictions and lifted the lockdown, the Covid-19 cases recently saw an increase in the State. In about a minute-long video on Instagram, Anupam Kher spoke about how the Indian government had been taking care of the Covid cases in India. Praising the authorities, Anupam Kher said that the government had handled the situation much better, compared to the other countries.

(Image credit: Anupam Kher/Instagram)