'Missing Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt', Says Soni Razdan As She Parties With Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most talked-about couples of the Bollywood film industry. Initially, the duo kept their relationship away from the limelight. However, as things began to become serious between the two, the bond between their families also grew stronger. Speaking of which, their mothers Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor are often spotted spending time together. Recently, the duo once again met with each other at a party. During their intimate get together, the veterans missed their kids so much that Soni Razdan took to Instagram to share a sweet message for them.

Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor miss Ranbir and Alia

In the selfie shared by Soni Razdan, she can be seen beaming with tremendous joy as she poses alongside Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. If Ranbir, Ali and Shaheen Bhatt were present at the party, it would have become a happy family portrait for them. However, in their absence, Soni shared the selfie with a sweet message that read, "Missing the 3 Musketeers". She tagged Alia Bhatt, Shaheen & 'hashtag Ranbir Kapoor'. Take a look at the photo below:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's marriage talk has always piqued audiences' interest. Although Ranbir Kapoor is not on any social media platform, the pair have surely become an internet sensation ever since the two confirmed their relationship. Amid this be it Christmas dinners or festive lunches, the lovebirds have often been a part of each other's family gatherings.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's upcoming sci-fi film Brahmastra has become one of the most anticipated films of the year. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the first part of the trilogy is also set to hit the silver screens on September 9, 2022. Apart from Alia and Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy will be seen essaying pivotal roles in the superhero film.

The plot of the movie is apparently set in two timeframes. The story focuses on the life of a young man Shiva, who travels 3000 years back in time to unveil the mystery of his superpowers. While one time frame features the modern time, the other is set in the pre-Mahabharatha era, where Shiva learns about Brahmastra to defeat his enemy in the present time.

Image: Instagram/@neetu54