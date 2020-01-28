Mission Mangal Director Jagan Shakti Undergoes Surgery Due To A Clot

Director of one of 2019’s hit films, Mission Mangal, Jagan Shakti underwent surgery on Monday and is reportedly out of danger according to a news portal. His mentor R Balki spoke to a news daily mentioning that the director was out of danger. He added that Jagan was doing absolutely fine and there was nothing to worry about at all.

Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti undergoes surgery

Jagan Shakti was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Versova after he suddenly collapsed while he was out socialising with his friends. A clot in the brain was detected due to which he had to undergo surgery. According to the news portal, Dalip Tahil mentioned that Akshay was among the first to know about the incident and got Jagan admitted immediately, taking charge of things.

Dalip was among the cast that starred in Mission Mangal, which also featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Taapsee Pannu, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. Actor Sanjay Kapoor, who played the role of Vidya Balan’s husband in the film, also expressed his concern. The actor said that he was stunned as Jagan seemed like a fit man; however, he was praying for his speedy recovery.

About Mission Mangal

This 2019 movie was based on the story of real-life scientists who helped to contribute to India’s first interplanetary expedition. The mission was called Mars Orbiter Mission or M.O.M. This mission was undertaken by the Indian Space Research Organization in 2013. The film received positive reviews from moviegoers and critics and gained prominence for its primary lead female cast. The film is reported to bbe Akshay Kumar's highest opening ever. It also crossed the ₹200 crore mark at the box office in the month of October.

