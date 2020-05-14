'Mission Mangal' Director Jagan Shakti's Next An Action Drama, Says, 'script Locked'

Writer-director Jagan Shakti, who made his directorial debut with "Mission Mangal", says he has locked the script of his next feature film -- an action-drama with an element of science. The filmmaker said the team will make a formal announcement once the lockdown is lifted.

"I have finished one script and it is locked. It is a commercially sensible film. It is an action-drama with a dash of science in it," Shakti told PTI. "We will go on floors when everything is normal. I am in no hurry. I want to do it properly. The film will be shot in India," he added.

The director said the film might not be big in terms of budget, but will be high on production value. "One can add production value with lesser money, you don't need to spend crores of money on it. For example, a movie like 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' had great production value, it was made on (a budget of) Rs 30-32 crore.

"Like for my own film, 'Mission Mangal', we worked tirelessly on rocket sequences to present it in the grandest way possible," Shakti, who has assisted filmmakers such as R Balki and A R Murugadoss, said. The director is also working on a love story. "I have a soft corner for romantic films. I would like to explore that side," he added.

About Mission Mangal

Mission Mangal was the first of its kind in Bollywood that was based on the Indian Space Research Organisation and also loosely focused on the lives of Indian scientists. The movie was based on the team who were a part of the Mission Mangal and also focused on the struggles they faced. The movie received positive reviews from critics and became a commercial success. Here are some interesting trivia about the movie Mission Mangal.

(with PTI inputs)

