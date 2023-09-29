Mission Raniganj, Ganapath, Dono: Bollywood Films Releasing In Theatres In October

Quick links:
Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer Mission Raniganj is set to release on October 5. The film is based on the Raniganj Coalfields collapse of 1989, in West Bengal.
Thank You For Coming, starring an ensemble cast of Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill and Kusha Kapila, among others, is slated to release on October 5.
Debutants Rajeev Deol and Paloma Dhillon's romantic film Dono is slated to release on October 5. The film marks the maiden directorial venture of Sooraj Barjatya's son Avinash.
Ganapath, starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan, is slated to hit the theatres on October 20.