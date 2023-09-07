Mission Raniganj Teaser: Akshay Kumar As Jaswant Gill Leads Coal Mine Rescue Mission

Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue will be debuting in theatres on October 6. Ahead of its release, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film on Thursday. It featured the lead actor in the role of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who rescued 65 miners from a flooded quarry in West Bengal in 1989.

2 things you need to know

Parineeti Chopra stars opposite Akshay Kumar in Mission Raniganj.

The film is directed by Rustom fame Tinu Suresh Desai.

Akshay Kumar on a brave mission

Akshay took to his Instagram handle on Thursday to share the teaser of Mission Raniganj and wrote, “In 1989, one man showed courage and conviction that saved lives! #MissionRaniganjTeaser out now. Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October.”

The teaser begins with a brief sight of miners working in the coal mine's dimly lighted environment. When a miner feels a drop of water on his hand, the monotony of their task is shattered. As the mine fills with water, the miners rush to save themselves. Akshay enters and says the miners are depending on him and his crew to save them. A stressful scene with Parineeti Chopra nervously observing the rescue effort outside the coal mine is also briefly shown in the teaser.

What is the plot of Mission Raniganj?

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is inspired by the heroism of the late Jaswant Singh Gill, a mining engineer. In 1989, Gill saved the lives of 65 miners trapped in a Raniganj coalfield. It was known as India's first coal mine rescue. To commemorate Gill's historic act of bravery, November 16 is celebrated by Coal India Ltd as 'Rescue Day'.

The film marks the second collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra after the 2019 film Kesari. The film is backed by Pooja Entertainment and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani and Ajay Kapoor.

(with inputs from PTI)