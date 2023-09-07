Mission Raniganj To Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar Films To Look Forward To

Quick links:
Akshay Kumar recently released the teaser of his upcoming film Mission Raniganj. The actor will be seen playing the role of mining engineer Jaswant Gill, who rescued 65 miners from a flooded quarry.
Additionally, the ever-so-busy movie star has several projects in his kitty. He will be seen in Tamil film Soorarai Pottru's Hindi remake, which originally starred Suriya in the lead role.
Next, Akshay has a film coming with Tiger Shroff. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, will make its theatrical debut in April next year.
The actor will make his comeback to the Welcome franchise with its third installment. He will be joined by Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt, Shreyas Talpade, and Tusshar Kapoor.
Reviving the Hera Pheri series, Akshay will reunite with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal on screen for its third part.
Akshay is currently busy shooting for Sky Force in Lucknow. The film is touted to be an aviation thriller, in which the actor will be playing the role of an Air Force officer.
Jolly LLB 3 will see Arshad and Akshay reuniting after heading their first and second part respectively.