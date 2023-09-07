Last Updated:

Mission Raniganj To Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar Films To Look Forward To

In addition to Mission Raniganj, Akshay has several movie projects in his kitty including Welcome 3, Housefull 5, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and more.

Bollywood News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Akshay Kumar films to look forward to
1/8
Image: IMDb

Akshay Kumar recently released the teaser of his upcoming film Mission Raniganj. The actor will be seen playing the role of mining engineer Jaswant Gill, who rescued 65 miners from a flooded quarry. 

Akshay Kumar films to look forward to
2/8
Image: Instagram

Additionally, the ever-so-busy movie star has several projects in his kitty. He will be seen in Tamil film Soorarai Pottru's Hindi remake, which originally starred Suriya in the lead role. 

Akshay Kumar films to look forward to
3/8
Image: Instagram

Next, Akshay has a film coming with Tiger Shroff. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, will make its theatrical debut in April next year. 

Akshay Kumar films to look forward to
4/8
Image: Instagram

The actor will make his comeback to the Welcome franchise with its third installment. He will be joined by Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt, Shreyas Talpade, and Tusshar Kapoor. 

Akshay Kumar films to look forward to
5/8
Image: Instagram

Reviving the Hera Pheri series, Akshay will reunite with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal on screen for its third part. 

Akshay Kumar films to look forward to
6/8
Image: Instagram

Akshay is currently busy shooting for Sky Force in Lucknow. The film is touted to be an aviation thriller, in which the actor will be playing the role of an Air Force officer. 

Akshay Kumar films to look forward to
7/8
Image: Instagram

Jolly LLB 3 will see Arshad and Akshay reuniting after heading their first and second part respectively. 

Akshay Kumar films to look forward to
8/8
Image: Instagram

Akshay will also be starring in the fifth installment of the Welcome franchise. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Janmashtami 2023: Nayanthara, Kangana Ranaut, Rishab Shetty share glimpses of festivities

Janmashtami 2023: Nayanthara, Kangana Ranaut, Rishab Shetty share glimpses of festivities
Bharat Mata Ki Jai to It Happens Only in India: When India, Bharat found mention in melody

Bharat Mata Ki Jai to It Happens Only in India: When India, Bharat found mention in melody
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com