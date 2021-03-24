'Mister And Pete' Cast And Their Character In The Movie; Check The List

Quick links:
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister And Pete is an American drama film that released on October 11, 2013. The plot of the film revolves around two sons named Mister and Pete of two drug-addict hookers. Their lives take a turn when one of the mothers goes missing and the other one is arrested. Mister And Pete casts Skylan Brooks and Ethan Dizon in the lead roles. The cast of Mister And Pete also includes Jennifer Hudson, Jeffrey Wright, Anthony Mackie, and Jordin Sparks. Following are Mister and Pete characters and the stars playing them.
Skylan Brooks has played the role of a kid named Mister in the movie whose mother is a prostitute and a drug addict. After his mother is arrested by the Police, he is left with Pete whose mother is already missing. Skylan is known for his role as Mister and had worked in several movies since 2013.
Ethan played the role of Pete in the movie. Pete's mother, who was a prostitute and a drug addict, has been missing. He lives with Mister and his mother, Gloria. After Gloria's arrest, Pete is left with Mister as the two fends for their lives. Ethan also played the role of Tiny in Spider-man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War.
Jennifer Hudson has played the role of Gloria, Mister's mother. Gloria, a prostitute and a drug-addled gets arrested. Gloria who was already broke had to leave her son Mister and her friend's son Pete behind.
Jordin Sparks played the role of Alice, a former neighbour of Gloria's who has a friendly nature. Alice is married to a cop in the film and lives a luxury life. Jeffrey played the role of a homeless man named Henry in the film.
