'Your Honor' Actor Mita Vashisht's Career, Shows, And Details Fans Need To Know

Mita Vashisht was born to Captain Rajeshwar Dutt Vashisht, a retired colonel from the Indian Army, and Meenakshi Mehta on November 2, 1967. She is known for playing the roles in many TV serials and films. Apart from her acting skills, she is also known for writing and producing some short movies. Keep reading to know more about Mita Vashist’s career and filmography.

All about Mita Vashisht

Mita Vashisht is known for playing lead roles in independent movies and big-budgeted Bollywood films. Mita has also worked in theatre as an actor and director. Since the year 2004, Mita has been seen performing a solo play in English and Hindi, which was titled as Lal Ded. The play was based on the life of medieval Kashmiri mystic Lal Ded.

Mita has written and produced three short films, as well as a whole serial for Indian television. She was the executive producer of the movie titled The Name of a River. In the year 2001, she established Mandala, a space for arts collaboration research and education.

Mita Vashisht in Your Honor

Your Honor is one of the recent shows launched on the digital platform Sony Liv. The show features Jimmy Sheirgill, Varun Badola, Mita Vashisht, Parul Gulati, and Pulkit Makol in the lead role. The show has been helmed by Eeshwar Nivas and has been received well by fans and critics alike. Mita plays the role of Kiran Sekhon the series.

About Mita Vashisht and Archana Puran Singh’s collaboration

Mita Vashisht and Archana Puran Singh featured together in the 2008 released film Rafoo Chakkar: Fun on the Run. The movie was directed by B.H.Tharun Kumar and featured Nauheed Cyrusi, Aslam Khan, Nisha Rawal and Yudhisthir Urs. Mita Vashisht and Archana Puran Singh played the role of sisters named Kokila Chandnani and Koena Chandnani respectively in this movie.

What’s next for Mira Vashisht?

Mita Vashisht was last seen in Criminal Justice, which was an Indian series based on Criminal Justice by Peter Moffat. The crime thriller was adapted for India by Shridhar Raghavan and was streaming on Hotstar. The series was directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and featured Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Anupriya Goenka and Mita Vashisht in prominent roles. The story of the show revolved around Aditya (portrayed by Vikrant Massey), a cab driver who finds himself in trouble after his passenger dies. The series was widely praised for its thrilling element.

