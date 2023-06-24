Mita Vasisht Remembers Late Actor Mangal Dhillon With Monochrome Photo

Actress Mita Vasisht has done a wide range of roles on TV shows and Bollywood films. Recently, the actress remembered the late actor Mangal Dhillon, who died on June 11, 2023. Dhillon breathed his last after a long battle with cancer in Ludhiana, Punjab.

Mita Vasisht has done several daily soaps including Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

For the unversed, Mita Vasisht was engaged to the late actor-producer Mangal Dhillon.

Recently, the actress paid tribute to the late star with a social media post.

Mita Vasisht shares memory with Mangal Dhillon

Mita Vasisht remembered the late actor-producer Mangal Dhillon after he passed away and shared a monochrome picture with him. She further penned a long note titled "Starving for perfection) in the caption where she recalled working with him on a TV show about a freedom fighter and his wife. The Kasaai actress also revealed that she vaguely remembers the name of the Delhi-based show, but recalls shooting a scene immediately after the lunch break.

(Mita shares a monochrome picture as she recalls her fondest memories with Mangal Dhillon. | Image: Mita Vasisht/Instagram)

She wrote, "Mangal and I refused lunch so that we could cry real tears and allow the emotional upheaval to happen in camera (which is not possible if you have just eaten food). The scene kept getting delayed and by the time it was finally shot at 7 pm we were fainting with hunger....but we achieved the quality of performance that we were so nervous about achieving."

Mita concluded by mentioning that those were the days of innocence as they would just starve for perfection. Nowadays, people use glycerine for tears and eat while acting, as they have realised that perfection will just be put in the trash if one is not in the lead role.

Mangal Dhillon passes away

The Khoon Bhari Maang actor was unwell for quite some time and was admitted to the Cancer Hospital in Ludhiana. There, he died after battling cancer. He began his career as a theatre artist in Punjab and was last seen in the DD national series titled Noorjahan.