Mithila Palkar Shares A Photo Of Herself In Saree; Receives The Best Compliment From A Fan

Mithila Palkar is often seen wearing sarees, and even singing classical songs, a lot of times on her Instagram feed. The actor took to Instagram recently and shared a black and white picture of herself donning a saree and received a huge compliment from a fan, in the comments. Scroll along to take a look at the picture and find out what the fan said.

Mithila Palkar shares a monochrome picture in a saree; fan says she looks like Smita Patil

Palkar took to Instagram on June 9, 2021, and shared the picture on her feed. The actor kept her gaze away from the camera and had a huge smile on her face, as she tied her hair. Mithila kept the caption simple and just added a ‘list’ emoji with credits to the person who had caught the moment.

The photo has received over 162k likes since it was shared on the social media platform. Comments under the post are flooded with love for the actor and the picture, which gives some real old-school vibes. One of the fans went on to say that the actor looks just like Smita Patil, “You remind me of Smita Patil and I mean this as a HUGE compliment.” Take a look at some of the comments here.

Mithila Palkar on the work front

The actor is most popularly known for playing the role of Kavya Kulkarni on the show Little Things, opposite Dhruv Sehgal, and will soon be seen reprising her role. The show has been renewed for a fourth season, as announced by Netflix in March 2021. In recent times, the actor was seen in the Netflix movie Tribhanga, sharing screen space with Kajol and Tanvi Azmi; prior to which she also made a cameo appearance on the show Masaba Masaba, alongside Neena Gupta. Mithila Palkar also works in theatre and her latest play is Dekh Behen by Akvarious Production, which she has been a part of since 2018. She was also seen in the 2019 movie Chopsticks, opposite Abhay Deol.

Image: Mithila Palkar Instagram

