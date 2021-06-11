Mithila Palkar Thanks Ira Khan's Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare For 'daily Dose Of Happiness'

On June 11, 2021, Mithila Palkar took to her Instagram story posted a post-workout photo of hers. She thanked Ira Khan's boyfriend Nupur Shikhare for giving her a daily dose of happiness. She also mentioned that the workout for the day had been difficult but she had fun anyway. Nupur Shikhare is a fitness trainer and happens to be training A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting actor Mithila Palkar too. He has been dating Amir Khan's daughter Ira Khan for a few months now. Nupur Shikhare, who trains Mithila Palkar, also posts fitness tips on social media for his followers. He has over 17 thousand followers and mostly posts content that revolves around fitness.

Mithila Palkar's Instagram story

On June 11, 2021, after finishing her workout, Mithila Palkar posted a photo of hers, as she tagged Ira Khan's boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in the story. She wrote on the photo "Death hi ho gayi lekin mazze toh aaye!" which translates to "I almost died, but it was really fun" implying that the workout was intense, but she enjoyed it. Adding to this, she wrote "Thanks for making sure I get my daily dose of happiness" and tagged the fitness trainer. She also had a small note written on the side addressed to Radhika Palkar which read "Yes, I still wear your nerdy T-shirt"

Mithila Palkar's movies and series

Mithila Palkar was last seen in the Kajol and Tanvi Azmi starrer Tribhanga, which was written and directed by Renuka Shahane. She played the role of Masha in the movie, and the movie was well-received by critics and audiences. She also had a cameo in the Netflix Film A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting, which was an English movie. Apart from this Mithila was last seen in the Netflix Original series Little Things which was created by Dice Media. She played Kavya in the series, and the show announced its fourth season in March 2021. Little Things season 4 will reportedly release later in 2021. She stars opposite Dhruv Sehgal, who plays Dhruv and the show revolves around their relationship.

IMAGE CREDITS: MITHILA PALKAR INSTAGRAM

