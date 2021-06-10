Mithila Palkar's 'Moody Moods' Picture Has Fans Asking 'why So Pretty?'

Tribhanga actor Mithila Palkar is feeling moody as the weather changes in Mumbai, Maharashtra, The actor, who will soon be seen in Little Things 4, loves to dress up and share her looks with her fans. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle, yet again, to share a picture of herself rocking a little black dress. "Moody weather. Moody moods", she wrote in the caption of her post.

Mithila chose to wear an all-black A-line dress. She posed holding her waist and smiled shying away from the camera. She chose to keep her brown hair open, which she straightened changing it from her usually curly look. A pair of tiny hoop earrings completed the look.

Mithila Palkar rocks a little black dress in the "moody weather"

Her fans showered her with compliments and heart emojis in the post's comment section. Rapper Chaitanya Sharma, Shweta Tripathi's husband, Mithila a "Cutie". Fans even shared cheesy pickup lines. "Is your parent's named practice? cuz they made something perfect", wrote one fan. Another asked her, "Why so pretty?" Many others gushed over her saying "Wow" and "too gorgeous". The post received more than 166,000 likes.

The actor announced that she would be returning to Netflix with the hit series Little Things next to Dhruv Sehgal with season 4. The show would be a part of the OTT streaming giant's "Ab Menu Mein Sab New" campaign. She took to her Twitter handle to announce the return of the characters Kavya Kulkarni and Dhruv Vats. "Momo and Biryani Monster are here again. All set to make you feel all those butterflies and real feeling! Little Things Season 4–streaming on @NetflixIndia soon", she wrote.

The first two seasons of the series was available to watch on Dice Media's YouTube channel. The third season of Little Things was then picked up by Netflix. The release date for the fourth season is yet to be announced.

Most recently, Mithila was seen next to Kajol Devgn and Tanvi Azmi in Tribhanga. The family drama was helmed and written by Renuka Shahane. Mithila plays the role of Masha, Anuradha Apte's daughter. The dysfunctional family is compelled to reunite when Nayantara Apte, Masha's grandmother slips into a coma induced by a brain stroke.

Image: Mithila Palkar's Instagram

