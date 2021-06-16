Last Updated:

Mithun Chakraborty Celebrates His 71st Birthday, Fans Shower Love And Wishes

Mithun Chakraborty received birthday wishes and love from fans and followers. Daughter-in-law Madalsa Sharma shared a throwback photo of him.

Mithun Chakraborty is celebrating his birthday on Wednesday and wishes are pouring on him, from all around. From the actor’s daughter-in-law Madalsa Sharma to his ardent fans, the actor is receiving major birthday love on social media platforms. Take a look at some of the wishes here.

Mithun Chakraborty turns a year older; fans shower wishes

The actor is celebrating his 71st birthday on June 16, 2021, and is receiving birthday love and wishes in abundance. Fans are sharing stills of their favourite scenes featuring the ‘Disco Dancer’ and appreciating him for his performances. Take a look at the bunch of tweets, here.

Madalsa Sharma’s Instagram post for Mithun Chakraborty

The Anupamaa actor took to her Instagram stories in the morning of June 16 and shared an old picture of him, when he was younger. Madalsa Sharma is Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter-in-law and is married to his son Mimoh. She wrote atop the picture, “Happy Birthday!!!! We Love You” and added a red heart emoji.

Mithun Chakraborty on the work front

The actor has been a part of over 356 movies in his career so far, of which 253 featured him in the lead roles. His most recent appearance was in the horror thriller movie 12 ‘o'Clock, which released in theatres on January 8, 2021, and was directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The actor shared screen space with Flora Saini, Manav Kaul, Krishna Gautam and Makarand Deshpande, in the movie which was produced by Verma himself, under his banner of Company Productions.

The actor was also seen in the 2019 thriller, The Tashkent Files which chronicled the events that led to former Indian Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri’s death. It was written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and features Chakraborty in a pivotal role, along with Shweta Basu Prasad, Naseeruddin Shah, Mandira Bedi and several others. The movie released on April 12, 2019, and went on to become a sleeper hit.

Mithun Chakraborty has also been a former member of the Rajya Sabha, from 2014 to 2016, He then resigned from his position on December 26, 2016. The actor has recently joined the Bharatiya Janta Party on March 7, 2021, in presence of PM Narendra Modi and Kailash Vijayvargiya.

