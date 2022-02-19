Wednesday morning came as a shock for the entire Bollywood industry with the news of Bappi Lahiri's demise leaving everyone heartbroken. The 'Disco King' suffered from multiple health-issues and was even hospitalised for a month. Eventually, the music maestro passed away due to obstructive sleep apnea on February 16. Now, the Disco King's OG 'Disco Dancer' Mithun Chakraborty pays a hearty tribute to Bappi Lahiri by grooving to his iconic song with sons Mimoh and Namashi.

Mithun Chakraborty grooves to Disco Dancer

In a clip that's doing the rounds on the internet, Mithun Chakraborty can be seen shaking his legs to Bappi Lahiri's iconic track Disco Dancer. However, he is not alone, the veteran star is accompanied by sons Mimoh and Namashi as they pay their warm tribute together. The new clip in question appears to be clicked on the sets of the reality TV show where Mithun is a judge. Take a look at it below:

In a previous interaction with PTI, Mithun Chakraborty while grieving Bappi Lahiri's death explained how the iconic singer understood the way he dances very well. While talking about their journey together, Mithun explained that he connected with Bappi Da on a whole new level. He said, "The best part was that Bappi da understood my dancing. I brought something new-- disco dancing, which was a departure from others. Bappi da understood that I dance 'hatke' (different) and so he started giving music accordingly. It became like, hum jud gaye (we connected). When we became one, we gave legendary hits."

Stating the cause of Bappi Lahiri's death, the doctors at the CritiCare Hospital told PTI, "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight." The last rites of the music maestro was performed on Thursday, February 17 in Mumbai. Alka Yagnik, Ila Arun, Vidya Balan, Mika Singh, Rupali Ganguly and many others assembled to pay their last respects to the singer.

