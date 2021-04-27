Mithun Chakraborty Slams Rumours Of Testing Positive For Covid-19, Mimoh Shares Statement

After reports of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty testing positive for COVID-19 surfaced on the Internet, son Mimoh clarified that he is 'absolutely hale and hearty'. BJP's star campaigner Mithun Chakraborty's son denied the rumours of his father testing positive.

In a statement given to SpotboyE, Mimoh said, "He is absolutely hale and hearty by the grace of God and the love and blessings of his fans. He continues to inspire me every day to work extremely hard and stay positive at all times. Not the COVID positive I must say. We have to take all the SOPs very seriously and follow as directed. This is a war we can't lose to this pandemic." [sic]

Mithun Chakraborty meanwhile, took to his Twitter handle and clarified, "After an extensive campaigning for more than a month I am enjoying my holiday with my favorite food "Beuli Dal and Aloo Posto"."[sic]

After an extensive campaigning for more than a month I am enjoying my holiday with my favorite food "Beuli Dal and Aloo Posto". — Mithun Chakraborty (@mithunda_off) April 27, 2021

Actor Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP

Yesteryear Bollywood heartthrob Mithun Chakraborty, who had millions of fans swooning with his dance and action moves, in March joined the BJP at Brigade Parade Ground ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega rally

Chakraborty was welcomed into the fold by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and state president Dilip Ghosh, among others. The National Award-winning actor, after being handed the saffron party flag by Ghosh, said he had always wanted to work for the underprivileged, and the saffron camp has given him a platform to fulfil his aspiration.

Chakraborty also said he had committed a mistake by joining the Trinamool Congress which had sent him to the Rajya Sabha in 2014.

(With PTI inputs)