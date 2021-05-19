Mithun Chakraborty’s 1982 Dance Film 'Disco Dancer' To Be Made Into A Play

Directed by Babbar Subhash, the 1981 Indian dance film Disco Dancer starring Mithun Chakraborty is all set to be made into a play. The musical will be produced by music director duo Salim-Sulaiman and the duo have confirmed the development. During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, B Subhash revealed that he has given the screenplay rights of the film to Salim Sulaiman and they are now collaborating with Sa Re Ga Ma on it.

Music Director Salim Merchant is also on board with the producers and he has confirmed the development. He said that due to the lockdown, the rehearsals are on hold and once everything opens up and the government gives them permission, they will restart the work. Back when the film released in 1982, Disco Dancer received a lot of praises from the audience. The soundtrack album became immensely popular and went Platinum in India and also received a Gold Award in China.

Disco Dancer established Mithun as a household name across the country. When B Subhash was questioned about the cast of the lead actor in his play, he said that Films and Plays are two different mediums and he does not really know who will be able to play the character. Although the music director Salim Merchant knows about the cast of the play but does not want to reveal things as of now.

Disco Dancer’s song Jimmy Jimmy was a huge hit worldwide and speaking about the same B Subhash said that he was overwhelmed with the response it got. He said although the music is with Sa Re Ga Ma, he has no idea which songs will be used from the film, adding that he would want them to keep Jimmy Jimmy and I Am A Disco Dancer, as they are integral to the story. Mithun Chakraborty's movie was written by Dr Rahi Masoom Raza and starred Om Puri, along with the other two actors. It followed the story of a street dancer’s transition to a disco dancer.

