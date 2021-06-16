Mithun Chakraborty's Birthday: Kunal Kemmu Wishes Veteran Actor As He Turns 71

Veteran actor, Mithun Chakraborty celebrates his 71st birthday today. On the occasion of Mithun Chakraborty's birthday, Kunal Kemmu took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of the actor, wishing him a very happy birthday. Kemmu also wrote a sweet birthday wish along with the photo.

Over the course of his career, Mithun Chakraborty has been the recipient of two Filmfare Awards and three National Film Awards. The actor, singer, producer and writer is most prominently remembered for playing the character of Jimmy in the film, Disco Dancer. Mithun Chakraborty's movies also include his performances in films such as Surakksha, Sahhas, Wardat, Wanted, Boxer, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Pyari Behna, Avinash, Dance Dance, Agneepath, The Don, and Jallaad.

Kunal Kemmu takes to social media for Mithun Chakraborty's birthday

Indian actor Kunal Kemmu shared a throwback photo featuring Mithun Chakraborty, from way back on his Instagram story. The actor also wrote a sweet message along with his birthday wish for the iconic "Mithun da". Kemmu shared the story talking about how the actor's presence, both on and off-screen, has always been an inspiration.

The actor also tagged Chakraborty in his post, however, Mithun, who rarely uses social media, hasn't responded to the story as of yet. Take a look at Kunal Kemmu's post for Mithun Chakraborty's birthday below -

Madalsa Sharma wishes Mithun

Indian television actress, Madalsa Sharma also shared a sweet post for Mithun, on the occasion of his birthday. Madalsa Sharma, daughter of actress Sheela Sharma, currently stars as one of the lead characters on Star Plus' popular show, Anupamaa. The actress plays the role of Kavya Gandhi, the series' negative lead.

Sharma has a special connection to actor Mithun Chakraborty, as the actress is married to Mithun's son, Mahaakshay Chakraborty more commonly known by his nickname, Mimoh. Madalsa and Mimoh tied the knot with one another in July 2018. According to the FreePressJournal, Madalsa and Mimoh met when the latter was filming with the former's mother, Sheela Sharma, and have been together ever since.

Madalsa took to her Instagram handle to share a monochrome picture of Mithun, in which the actor looks quite young and handsome. She shared the story wishing him a very happy birthday and expressing her love for her beloved father-in-law. Take a look -

