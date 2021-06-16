Mithun Chakraborty's Birthday; Neena Gupta's Revelation About Her Mother: Bollywood Recap

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on June 16, 2021. From Mithun Chakraborty's birthday to Neena Gupta's revelation about her mother trying to end her life, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry today.

Mithun Chakraborty's birthday

Mithun Chakraborty is celebrating his 71st birthday today, on June 16, 2021, and wishes are pouring in for him, from all around. From the actor’s daughter-in-law Madalsa Sharma to his ardent fans, the actor is receiving major birthday love on social media platforms. While some of his fans shared videos of the actor from his hit film Disco Dancer, others remembered his hit dialogues on the occasion of his birthday.

Evergreen superstar Disco Dancer, Who made everyone crazy about dance.

Happy birthday #MithunChakraborty#HappyBirthdayMithunChakraborty pic.twitter.com/J7WYiSHl1u — Manoj Kumar (@ManojKu82371718) June 16, 2021

"Main gareebo ke liye hero hoon ... aur tum jaise logon ke liye villain ... naam hai mera Shankar, hoon main Gunda No.1"

Wishing dada @mithunda_off best wishes on his 71st birthday. May God bless you 😇#HappyBirthdayMithunChakraborty #MithunChakraborty #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/mmQgGdThWt — Riyaficataion (@im_riyafication) June 16, 2021

Chandrashekhar passes away at 97

Veteran actor Chandrashekhar Vaidya, more commonly known by the mononym Chandrashekhar is no more. The ace actor was 97 and passed away due to age-related ailments. The news was confirmed by CINTAA in the early hours of June 16, 2021. He is mainly known for his role as Arya Sumant in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan.

Ankita Lokhande's Instagram post

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput were one of television's most loved pairs and also dated for a long time before parting ways a few years ago. While Ankita remembered Sushant on his death anniversary with a number of throwback pictures and videos, she took to her social media handle recently and posted a note about being in a place where everything feels right. The quote stated how it happens that one day, you're in this place where everything seems alright, where there is peace and calm and the soul is lit. It also mentioned how it will happen one day that one's vision is clear and one is at peace with their past, present, and future.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 release date

The ongoing season of Bigg Boss Kannada was cancelled in May when the second wave hit its peak in the country. According to a report by Sakshi Post, the show is set to return on the small screen between late June and the first week of July. While the date has not yet been confirmed by the authorities, fans can expect the show to air soon. Efforts are being made to bring back the show as soon as possible as active cases in the country begin to reduce.

Neena Gupta's book reveals her mother tried to end her life

Neena Gupta's book, Sach Kahun Toh, an autobiographical work, released on June 14, 2021. In the book, it is revealed that Neena Gupta's family too dealt with a lot of complications. She revealed that her parents did not have a normal marriage. Her mother Shakuntala Gupta married her father who was from a different caste but his family was against it and this led her father's family to pressurize him into marrying another woman. Her father was torn between two families and her father's betrayal is what drove her mother to once commit suicide, but she thankfully failed.

