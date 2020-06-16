With Ranveer As Jimmy, Will 'Disco Dancer' Present-day Remake Be Just As Epic? See Cast

Mithun Chakraborty's Disco Dancer is one of the cult classic movies in Indian cinema. The 1982 Indian Bollywood musical drama film proved to be a worldwide success. The movie stars Mithun Chakraborty and Kim in the lead roles, with Om Puri and Rajesh Khanna in supporting roles.

The plot of the movie revolves around a street performer played by Mithun Chakraborty and his rags to riches story. The movie is known for its filmy disco Bollywood songs which were composed by maestro Bappi Lahiri. With the re-make trends in Bollywood, one would want to imagine what this movie and the songs would look like if they had a new cast.

This movie was reportedly the first Indian film to gross â‚¹100 crores at the worldwide box office. Disco Dancer made Mithun Chakraborty a household name. The movie is still remembered by fans but what if the movie was remade today? As Mithun Chakraborty turns a year older today, here is a look at the Disco Dancer cast if the movie is remade today in Bollywood.

Ranveer Singh as Anil AKA Jimmy

The lead role of Anil AKA Jimmy was played by Mithun Chakraborty. The movie made Mithun Chakraborty a popular name all over the world. If the movie is remade today, Ranveer Singh can do justice to the lead role.

Image Credits: mithun__chakraborty_ and Ranveer Singh Instagram

Deepika Padukone as Rita Oberoi

The love interest of Jimmy was played by Rita in the movie. If the movie is made with current Bollywood actors, Deepika Padukone can play this role to perfection. It would be a treat for the audience to see the real-life couple on screen again.

Image Credits: retrobollywood and Deepika Padukone Instagram

Anil Kapoor as Master Raju

Veteran Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna had played the role of Master Raju. If the movie is remade today, Anil Kapoor might be the perfect actor to play this role.

Image Credits: rajeshkhanna.fanpage and Anil Kapoor Instagram

Anupam Kher as David Brown

Om Puri had played the character of David Brown in the movie. In the current remake of the movie, Anupam Kher can play this role with perfection

Image Credits: legend.ompuri and Anupam Kher Instagram

Sanjay Dutt as P.N. Oberoi

The antagonist in the movie, P. N. Oberoi was played by Om Shivpuri. Sanjay Dutt can do a brilliant job if the movie gets a remake with current actors.

Image Credits: bollywood_hindistan and Sanjay Dutt Instagram

