Mithun Chakraborty's Mother Passes Away Due To Age Related Ailment

Mithun Chakraborty's mother used to stay with her son in Mumbai (Image: Twitter)
Mithun Chakraborty's mother Shanti Rani passed away in Mumbai. As per reports, she was suffering from age-related ailment and breathed her last on Thursday. Kunal Ghosh, State General Secretary & Spokesperson, AITC, mourned the passing of the actor's mother on social media.
He expressed his condolences and wrote, "Heartfelt condolences to Mithun Chakraborty for the loss of his mother. May Mithunda and her family bear this deep grief."
Mithun Chakraborty, whose real name is Gouranga Chakraborty, is the eldest among the four children of late Basanta Kumar Chakraborty and Shanti Rani. After the actor's father died in April 2020, Shanti Rani was living with her son and their family in Mumbai. On Thursday, she breathed her last.