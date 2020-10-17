Mithun Chakraborty's Wife And Son Mahaakshay Chakraborty Booked In Rape Case

Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay Chakraborty and the veteran actor’s wife, former actress Yogita Bali have been booked in a rape case. As per reports, a woman has accused Mahaakshay Chakraborty (known as Mimoh earlier) of rape on the pretext of marriage, and a First Information Report has been registered at the Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai on Thursday. Yogita Bali has been named as one of the accused in the case.

Mithun’s son Mahaakshay Chakraborty booked in a rape case

Mahaakshay Chakraborty had been booked in a case of rape and cheating in 2018 for which he had been granted anticipatory bail by a Delhi court just days before he married actor Madalsa Sharma in July 2018.

As per reports, the same victim, said to be an actor, who had filed the previous complaint, has registered the latest case.

The case has been registered on charges of rape, cheating, threatening, among others under sections 376 (2) (N), 328, 417, 506, 313 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Yogita Bali has been accused of threatening the victim and forcing her to settle the case.

The woman had claimed that Mahaakshay was in a relationship with her since 2015 and promised to marry her. She had alleged that he had drugged her and then got physical with her. She alleged physical and mental harassment from him as they allegedly continued to be have physical relations.

The victim claimed that she had got pregnant and the actor forced her to abort the baby. When refused, he had given her a medicine to abort the child, she alleged in her complaint.

Mahaakshay aka Mimoh had made his debut with Jimmy in 2008 and featured in the successful Haunted. He, however, has not been seen in any film after Rocky, Enemmy, and Ishqedarriyaan in 2015. His actor-wife Madalsa Shama features in the show Anupamaa at the moment.

