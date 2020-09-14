Mohammed Chand Opens Up About Shooting 'Vebbi' Amid Lockdown

Producer and director Mohammed Chand was preparing for his next project Vebbi. In an interview, Mohammed Chand revealed that the lockdown period turned out to be a boon for the producer. Mohammed Chand explained how the shoot of the Man Singh starrer took place during the quarantine period.

Mohammed Chand on lockdown period

During the lockdown period, director Mohammad Chand was preparing for his upcoming project. Mohammed Chand made his debut on the silver screen with his film Acid in January 2020. In the interview, he said, "I had decided to produce and be creatively involved in the Vebbi script from the time Acid was being shot”. Vebbi was being shot at locations such as Chandigarh and Manali during the lockdown period and it turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

Mohammed Chand mentioned that the entire cast and crew of Vebbi had to stay in for 15 days before they could start shooting. Since they were shooting in Chandigarh, the shoot took place with maximum ease and minimum crew that followed the guidelines of the film association. Vebbi features actors like Pradeep Nagar, Qadir Khan Warsi, Sahil Brown, Pradeep Nagar, Eiden Rose, and Man Singh who will be playing pivotal roles.Vebbi is a suspense-thriller show that will educate people and open their eyes to the current scenario of the web.

Mohammed Chand said he believes in strong competition and thus keeps his work at priority. Being a filmy child, Chand is all set to make a mark in a positive way. He further said that just like his idols, he believes in the content and not the medium.

Chand also mentioned, "Vebbi is one of its kind films as it has been shot under the extremely challenging pandemic scenario. The intention behind Vebbi was to convert the adversity into an opportunity and create a cinematic delight for viewers. Vebbi is a suspense thriller that explores the dark side of the web that our generation, in particular, is facing. It’s a story about how convenience and luxury can turn from good to bad with just a click of your finger and the terror that it is capable of bringing in one’s life. Also, it portrays the complexities and grey shades of new-age relationships''.

