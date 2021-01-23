Mohammed Siraj gets emotional message from Dharmendra on heroics in Aus, tribute to father

Mohammed Siraj would perhaps missed out on a game in the recently concluded Test series against Australia Down Under. However, injuries presented the fast bowler an opportunity that he grabbed with both hands to contribute in a historic victory for the team. As he accomplished the dream of his father, who passed away recently, even Dharmendra was impressed and penned an emotional message for the cricketer.

Dharmendra lauds Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj stayed back in Australia upon hearing the news of his father’s demise, a decision that won him immense praise from fans. After playing a crucial role in the fourth and final Test, the pacer visited his father’s grave after landing in Hyderabad.

Telangana: Cricketer Mohammed Siraj today paid tribute to his late father at a graveyard in Hyderabad. Siraj's father passed away while he was in Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. pic.twitter.com/54ZeZSLYNm — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2021

Reacting to the moments, Dharmendra called Siraj a ‘brave heart son of India’. The actor wrote, “I am proud of you. You continued playing for the pride of the nation while keeping the shock of your father’s death in your heart."

"And returned after notching an unexpected victory. Seeing you at your father’s grave made me emotional. May his soul rest in peace,” the veteran wrote.

Siraj , Brave Herat son of India Love you ...Naaz hai tujh par, dil par walid ki maut ka sdma liye tum watan ki Aan ke liye match khelte rahe ..aur ek unhoni jeet watan ke naam darj kar ke lote..Kal tujhe apne walid ki qabbr par dekh kar mun bhar aya . jannt naseeb ho unhein 🙏 pic.twitter.com/O4zrkSg54F — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) January 22, 2021

Mohammed Siraj shines in Australia

Mohammed Siraj bagged 13 wickets in three Tests to emerge as the leading wicket-taker for India in the series at an average of 29.53 and economy rate of 2.85. One of the highlights of his performance was bagging his maiden five-wicket haul in the second innings of the fourth Test, that prevented Australia from setting a big total for India.

That proved to be crucial as India managed to chase 328 on the final day under dramatic circumstances. India became the first team to beat Australia at Gabba after 32 years, as it notched its second consecutive series victory against Australia at their soil. Another challenge that Siraj took head on was being subjected to racist taunts in the Sydney Test.

He has been rewarded with a place in India’s series against England. India is wecloming England for an almost two-month tour in both Tests and limited overs. They are scheduled to play 4 Tests, 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs from February 5 to March 28.

