Mohan Joshi Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Goa While Shooting For His Show

Actor Mohan Joshi who is currently seen in the popular Zee Marathi show Aggabai Sunbai the sequel to Aggabai Sasubai has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor was infected with the virus whilst he was shooting for his show in Goa. Notably, the actor contracted the virus after taking both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. The actor took to his social media space to share the news with his fans.

Aggabai Sunbai actor Mohan Joshi tests COVID-19 positive in Goa

Taking to his Instagram stories, the actor shared a clip from his interview with ABP Majha and wrote, "Stay Home, Stay Safe." In the interview, he confirmed that he has tested positive for the virus and also mentioned that he took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 6 while the second dose was taken on April 20.

The actor also informed the media outlet that four other crew members from his show have also tested positive for the virus which includes two lightmen, a man from the Art Department and a driver and said that all are quarantined at a hotel in Goa. The shoot of the show is currently on hold due to the same.

A look at Mohan Joshi's movies and other projects

Mohan Joshi has been a part of several Marathi movies in his career and has also been a receiver of the National Film Award for his 1999 Marathi movie Gharabaher. Apart from acting in Marathi cinema, the actor has also been a part of several Bollywood movies like Baghban, Baaghi, Zameen, Gangaajal, Bichhoo, Vaastav, Haseena Maan Jaayegi among others. The actor is currently essaying the role of Dattatray Bandopant Kulkarni aka Ajoba in Aggabai Sunbai. Mohan Joshi was roped into the play the role of Ajoba after actor Ravi Patwardhan who played the role previously in the show passed away in 2021.

About Aggabai Sunbai

Sequel to the popular serial Aggabai Sasubai, the show features Nivedita Joshi-Saraf who plays Asawari as an established businesswoman whilst her husband Abhijeet Raje played by Girish Oak plays the role of a househusband who takes care of all the domestic work at home. The premise of the show revolves around Asawari trying to make her daughter in law Shubhra played by Uma Pendharkar into an independent woman.



IMAGE: MOHAN JOSHI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.