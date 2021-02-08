Mohan Kapur Quashes False Death Reports, Says He Is "safe And Well"

Indian film and television actor Mohan Kapur took to his Twitter handle to quash false reports of his death. On Friday, false reports about the actor passing started doing the rounds on the internet. Earlier this morning, Kapur clarified that in a statement that he is well and safe.

Mohan Kapur's death reports are false

It so happened that various media portals reported on Friday that actor Mohan Kapur met with a fatal accident. Some media portal further stated that he passed away while rescuing a dog in Chandigarh. As the reports went around the internet, fans of the actor started paying their tribute to him.

Mohan Kapur quashes false death reports

When the claims of the media portals reached the actor, he released a statement that the reports are false. Mohan Kapur clarified and wrote in the message, “This is to put it out here that I am safe and well”. He further added that the confusion was caused because he shares the name with a person who actually did pass away. The actor prayed for his soul to rest in peace and sent condolences to the person’s family and loved ones. Check out the tweet by the actor below.

Mohan Kapur's twitter

Hello Everybody, this is to put it out here that I am safe & well. The recent news of a persons passing, with whom I share my name, is really very sad. I pray for his family & loved ones to cope with this terrible loss as I also pray for his soul to rest in peace. — Mohan Kapur (@mohankapur) February 8, 2021

Fans rejoice

Several fans of the actor commented on Mohan Kapur’s post on Twitter. Few fans wrote in the comments that they were relieved that he is fine. Check out some of the netizens comments on the post below.

Oh. Glad u fine. — Priyashmita (@priyashmita) February 8, 2021

Amen . — Rebello Lionel (@RebelloLionel) February 8, 2021

Whew. — Rupa Gulab (@rupagulab) February 8, 2021

Who is Mohan Kapur? Mohan Kapur's movies

Mohan Kapur started his career in the entertainment industry in the year 1992 with the serial Saanp Seedhi. The actor went on to do movies like Beqabu, Zameer: The Awakening of a Soul, Deewangee, and Dil Hi Dil Mein. On the small screen, he has been seen in Hip Hip Hurray, Saturday Suspense, Kittie Part, and Zindagi Badal Sakta Hai Hadsaa.

In recent times, Mohan Kapur was seen in Mission Mangal, Squad, Sadak 2, and London Confidential. On the small screen, the actor was seen in Hostages season 1, which premiered on Disney plus Hotstar. He shall soon make his Hollywood debut with the series and be in Ms Marvel cast. He will be seen as Yusuf Khan in the American television series.

