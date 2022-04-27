Last Updated:

Mohandas Pai Slams Ajay Devgn's National Language Remark; 'He Should Read Constitution'

Hours after Ajay Devgn called out Kichcha Sudeepa over his comments on the Hindi language, Mohandas Pai slammed the Bollywood actor's tweet.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
mohandas Pai

Image: Twitter/@ajaydevgn/ANI


Amid the Twitter row between Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Kannada actor-filmmaker Kichcha Sudeepa, Padma Shri Awardee Mohandas Pai slammed the former for his tweets. The social media back-and-forth came to a rest after the two actors agreed to have been 'lost in translation' and have 'taken statements out of context'.

Although the debate has now ended between Devgn and Sudeepa, the Runway 34 actor has drawn the ire of Mohandas Pai who believes that the Bollywood actor 'should read the constitution'. In his tweet, the 50-year-old actor responded to Sudeepa's previous statement by writing, ''Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language.''

Mohandas Pai on Ajay Devgn's tweet

Mohandas Pai shared Republic's tweet about the national language debate between the two notable actors on Twitter and questioned, ''As per our constitution does india have any National language?'' he continued, ''No it has only multiple official languages!''

Tagging Ajay Devgn in his tweet, Pai accused the actor of stirring up 'settled matters' and causing 'unnecessary conflicts'. He tweeted, ''As per our constitution does india have any National language? No it has only multiple official languages! Why is @ajaydevgn making such statements and creating unnecessary conflicts on settled matters? He should read the constitution.''

READ | 'Runway 34' review: Suniel Shetty, Kapil Sharma share verdict on Ajay Devgn-Big B-starrer

How did the Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeepa Twitter row start?

The row erupted after the Singham actor replied to Sudeepa's remarks where he said, ''Hindi is no more a national language''. Devgn reacted to his statement by tweeted, ''@KicchaSudeep my brother, According to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi?''

READ | 'Why do you dub your films in Hindi?': Ajay Devgn on Sudeepa's 'national language' remark

Responding to his tweet, the 48-year-old Kannada actor claimed that his statement was taken in 'totally different context' and he would like to meet the Bollywood actor in person to explain his side. In the following tweet, Sudeepa also questioned how the situation would have turned out if his tweet was written in Kannada. 

READ | Kichcha Sudeepa questions Ajay Devgn taking him on in Hindi: 'What if I wrote in Kannada?'

The duo resolved the Twitter row with Devgn tweeting, ''We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation."

READ | Ajay Devgn ends 'misunderstanding' with Sudeepa; 'We expect all to respect our language'

Image: Twitter/@ajaydevgn/ANI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: mohandas Pai, ajay devgn, kichcha sudeepa
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND