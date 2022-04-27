Mohandas Pai Slams Ajay Devgn's National Language Remark; 'He Should Read Constitution'

Amid the Twitter row between Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Kannada actor-filmmaker Kichcha Sudeepa, Padma Shri Awardee Mohandas Pai slammed the former for his tweets. The social media back-and-forth came to a rest after the two actors agreed to have been 'lost in translation' and have 'taken statements out of context'.

Although the debate has now ended between Devgn and Sudeepa, the Runway 34 actor has drawn the ire of Mohandas Pai who believes that the Bollywood actor 'should read the constitution'. In his tweet, the 50-year-old actor responded to Sudeepa's previous statement by writing, ''Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language.''

Mohandas Pai on Ajay Devgn's tweet

Mohandas Pai shared Republic's tweet about the national language debate between the two notable actors on Twitter and questioned, ''As per our constitution does india have any National language?'' he continued, ''No it has only multiple official languages!''

Tagging Ajay Devgn in his tweet, Pai accused the actor of stirring up 'settled matters' and causing 'unnecessary conflicts'. He tweeted, ''As per our constitution does india have any National language? No it has only multiple official languages! Why is @ajaydevgn making such statements and creating unnecessary conflicts on settled matters? He should read the constitution.''

How did the Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeepa Twitter row start?

The row erupted after the Singham actor replied to Sudeepa's remarks where he said, ''Hindi is no more a national language''. Devgn reacted to his statement by tweeted, ''@KicchaSudeep my brother, According to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi?''

Responding to his tweet, the 48-year-old Kannada actor claimed that his statement was taken in 'totally different context' and he would like to meet the Bollywood actor in person to explain his side. In the following tweet, Sudeepa also questioned how the situation would have turned out if his tweet was written in Kannada.

The duo resolved the Twitter row with Devgn tweeting, ''We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation."

