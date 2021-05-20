Mohanlal Birthday Quiz: Can You Guess Lalettan's Movies From 2-liner Plot?

Many of Mohanlal movies have been a critical and commercial success at the box office. The ace actor is known for portraying memorable roles that have also received a cult status amongst his fans. His movies like Drishyam, Lucifer, Chitram, Pulimurugan, etc have been fan favourites. Take this quiz to find out how much you know about Mohanlal's movies! Can you guess them all?

Mohanlal's Birthday Quiz: Guess the movie from the plot

1. Mohanlal plays the role of an invincible hunter in this film. A small village near a forest seeks help from him after facing the dangers of a man-eating tiger and the drug mafia.

a) Pulimurugan

b) Drishyam

c) Guru

d) Lucifer

2. An NSG officer from Kerala is stationed assigned to counter-terrorism duties in Jammu and Kashmir and he also commands an elite group of NSG commandos. He along with his time fight a group of terrorists in Jammu Kashmir.

a) Irupatham Noottandu

b) Keerthi Chakra

c) Guru

d) Thanmanthra

3. Mohanlal plays the role of a Kerala Secretariat employee named Ramesan Nair. He also has a wife and two children. Ramesan's life takes a turn after he is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

a) Thanmanthra

b) Vanaprastham

c) Aattakalasam

d) Kireedam

4. The movie is set in Travancore in the 1950s. Mohanlal plays the role of Arjuna, a lower-caste Kathakali artist who falls in love with Subhadra, who hails from an aristocratic family. The movie is based on a story by Pierre Assouline.

a) Kireedam

b) Vanaprashtam

c) Lucifer

d) Rajavinte Makan

5. The movie follows the story of a man named Raghunathan who believes in secularism and soon turns into an extremist. He is the son of a village priest from a small village where Hindus and Muslims live in harmony.

a) Rajavinte Makan

b) Thanmanthra

c) Guru

d) Aattakalasam

6. An underworld don who is also a wealthy businessman seeks revenge for the murder of his younger brother. He vows to get payback from the murderers.

a) Lucifer

b) Company

c) Keerthi Chakra

d) Twenty: 20

7. Two brothers get separated because of an unfortunate incident. This unfortunate incident further destroys their lives. Mohanlal plays the role of a young physician in the film.

a) Aattakalasam

b) Keerthi Chakra

c) Manjil Virinja Pookkal

d) Rajavinte Makan

8. A man comes to the town of Kodaikanal and meets and in love with a woman. Little does he know that the woman is already married.

a) Manjil Virinja Pookkal

b) Rajavinte Makan

c) Aattakalasam

d) Thanmanthra

9. A man lived in China until he was 10-years old. He returns to Kerala and sets up his own Chinese restaurant. His main business is selling knockoff products, a business started by his grandfather.

a) Manjil Virinja Pookkal

b) Ittymaani: Made in China

c) Lucifer

d) Drishyam

10. A young man runs the business of smuggling gold along with the son of the Chief Minister of Kerala. The relationship between the two is strained after the Chief Minister's son brings narcotic into the business.

a) Ittymaani: Made in China

b) Irupatham Noottandu

c) Kireedam

d) Chithram

11. Mohanlal plays the role of a police commissioner named Veerappalli Srinivasan. He uses the rift in Mumbai's mafia to bring things under control.

a) Kireedam

b) Lucifer

c) Company

d) Narasimham

12. Induchoodan is wrongly convicted in a murder case. Later, after Justice Menon is arrested for the murder of his daughter, Induchoodan sets out to prove the innocence of Justice Menon.

a) Narasimham

b) Company

c) Keerthi Chakra

d) Rajavinte Makan

13. The story follows the rivalry of a crime boss named Vincent and the Home Minister of Kerala. This movie was also remade in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

a) Rajavinte Makan

b) Narasimhan

c) Chithram

d) Kireedam

14. A man breaks off his engagement with his fiancee after he learns that she won't get any inheritance. The woman then hires a stranger to pretend as her husband when her father comes to visit the couple.

a) Chithram

b) Narasimhan

c) Drishyam

d) Company

15. A story of a Malayali youth whose dreams and aspirations are shattered because of societal pressures. The movie explores the type-cast nature of the society that forces individuals to act that part regardless of what they wish for.

a) Thiranottam

b) Janatha Garage

c) Iruvar

d) Kireedam

Mohanlal's Quiz Answers:

1-a

2-b

3-a

4-b

5-c

6-d

7-a

8-a

9-b

10-b

11-c

12-a

13-a

14-a

15-c

(Image: Mohanlal's Instagram)

