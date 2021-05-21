Mohanlal's Birthday Wishes Pour In; Abhijeet Sawant Slams Indian Idol: Recap For The Day

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on May 21, 2021. From celebrities wishing Mohanlal on his 61st birthday to Abhijeet Sawant slamming Indian Idol, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry today.

Mohanlal's Birthday

South Indian star Mohanlal is celebrating his 61st birthday today, on May 21, 2021, and celebs from all over the industry have been pouring in wishes for the megastar. From Dulquer Salmaan to Prithviraj, several South Indian actors took to their social media handles to extend birthday wishes for the Drishyam star. The Bangalore Days actor wrote, "Wishing our dearest Lalettan a very happy birthday !! May you continue to entertain, amaze and win our hearts through countless films and unforgettable characters".

Abhijeet Sawant slams Indian Idol

Former Indian Idol winner, Abhijeet Sawant criticized the show for focusing more on fake stories of love and poverty rather than the talent of the contestants. In a recent interview with Aaj Tak, Abhijeet Sawant compared Indian Idol to regional music reality shows and said that the audience watching regional music reality shows, hardly knows the background of the contestants. More to the point, he added that the regional music reality shows only concentrate on singing, but national music reality shows like Indian Idol focus only on tragic and sad stories of contestants.

Radhika Apte opens up about her nudes being leaked

Back in the date, when actor Radhika Apte was shooting for the film Clean Shaven, a nude clip of hers was leaked online and she had become the target of online hate and trolling. In a recent interaction, Apte opened up about how the incident had affected her. Apte remarked that she was trolled badly and that it did affect her. She added that she couldn’t step out of the house for four days, not because of what the media was saying but because her driver, watchman, and her stylist’s driver recognized her from the images.

Sonu Sood arranges life-saving medicine for elderly COVID-19 patient

Actor Sonu Sood, who is working tirelessly along with his team to serve people fighting the COVID-19 pandemic has once again come to the aid of a patient in urgent need of tocilizumab medicines. Late night on Wednesday, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of SpiceJet, Debojo Maharshi contacted Sood with an emergency requirement for tocilizumab drug for an elderly COVID-19 patient. The actor responded within minutes, confirming its availability in Bareilly and also paid for the medicine to be picked for the patient in need.

@SonuSood waved his magic wand again. There was an emergency requirement for TOCILIZUMAB. I called Sonu Sood at 10.30 PM, by 10.49 PM he confirmed its availability at Bareilly.The @flyspicejet’s Cargo team swung into action & sent a team of two drivers to Bareilly immediately.1/3 pic.twitter.com/tJ7HQyuTEY — Debojo Maharshi (@debojo_m) May 20, 2021

Aditya Narayan talks about Pawandeep Rajan & Arunita Kanjilal's Love Story

In a recent interview with Bollywood Spy, Indian Idol's host Aditya Narayan talked about the truth behind Indian Idol's contestants Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal’s love story and called it fake. He revealed that there is no real relationship between the two and it is done just to entertain the viewers. He said that they never denied doing it and it is fake, but it is all done in good humour and to entertain the viewers.

