Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2' Confirmed For Hindi Remake; Team Of Malayalam Film Share Thoughts

It’s official! Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 2 is all set to be remade in Hindi. This was announced after producer Kumar Mangat Pathak and son Abhishek Pathak acquired the rights of the Hindi remake.

Drishyam 2 in Hindi

In a confirmation statement., Pathak said, "With the huge success of 'Drishyam 2', the story needs to be told with passion and commitment and we as producers are committed to that". Drishyam 2 had released directly on Amazon Prime and became a talking point, with netizens gushing over its climax. Both the installments of the Malayalam version has been directed Jeethu Joseph. The director too gave his thumbs up to the Hindi version, stating, "The story of 'Drishyam 2' resonated with people and I am so glad that Panorama Studios will make it reach to a wider audience with the Hindi remake. I am looking forward to it."

Joseph has also been helming the Telugu version of Drishyam 2, titled Drushyam 2. starring Venkatesh in the lead.

Even producer Antony Perumbavoor, the producer of Drishyam 2, backed Panorama Studios, and expressed confidence that they would justify the remake.

The Hindi version of Drishyam was directed by Nishikant Kamat, who passed away last year. It starred Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, among others, and released in 2015.

Panorama Studios had also produced the Hindi version of Drishyam. The plot of Drishyam revolved around a family of four, a couple and their two daughters, and how they get embroiled in the murder investigation of a youngster. The sequel of the Malayalam Drishyam 2, revolves around what happens to the family six years after they moved on from the case.

(With inputs from PTI)