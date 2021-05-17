Mohit Chauhan In Talks To Set Up Oxygen Plant For Frontline Workers In Delhi

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, where people are battling the second wave of the deadly virus, singer Mohit Chauhan is the latest celebrity to cater to the agony of the people while setting up an oxygen plant in Delhi. The actor who is disheartened by the sufferings of the people is in talks with 'concerned authorities' to set up a plant in Delhi to save lives. Apart from this, the singer is also trying to 'build a hospital that will cater to the health of the frontline workers.' The singer who decided to contribute his bit in a small manner spoke about the initiatives in his recent conversation with Hindustan Times.

Mohit Chauhan to set up oxygen plant amid crisis

The Tum Ho crooner recently started the campaign Project Bajrangi where he partnered with Delhi Police and a few NGOs to distribute necessities, including the first batch of 5,000 N95 masks for frontline workers. And it is under this project that the singer and his team of volunteers have decided to set up an oxygen plant and hospital in Delhi to meet the acute shortage and crisis pertaining to healthcare amenities. The actor also shared the motivation behind the campaign and explained how the loss of a civil contractor, Bajrangi Maurya, who had been working with them for two years instigated him to start the noble initiative. During the second wave, the singer revealed that Bajrangi had developed breathing issues and later succumbed to COVID-19. Since there was an oxygen shortage, the singer along with Delhi Police managed to get him oxygen, and also a bed. But that hospital ran out of oxygen and while they were searching for another hospital or bed, he passed away.

The singer has been quite active on social media while amplifying resources and requests from the people. Chauhan’s noble gestures do not finish here. He along with his wife Prarthana also feed more than 150 stray dogs around Delhi, since the first lockdown came into place last year. He has also set up a trust for animal welfare, named Animals Are People Too. They look after the stray and their health including getting them vaccinated and sterilised.

With grief all around and looking at the agony of the people in these uncertain times, Mohit confessed that he uses music as his meditation. Elaborating on the same, he shared that during the pandemic since he cannot visit his studio, so he has set a small one at home where he composes and sings to himself. He uses music as meditation and has been utilizing time while working on several new albums.

IMAGE: MOHITCHAUHANOFFICIAL/Instagram/ PTI

