Mohit Chauhan mesmerises CM Pema Khandu with 'timeless hit', takes car ride with Rijiju

Those well-versed with Mohit Chauhan’s work before he entered Bollywood might remember his song Dooba Dooba when he was a part of the band Silk Route. A rendition of the hit track made Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu nostalgic as the singer performed at the Nyokum festival on Sunday. The artist also took a road trip with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in Assam during his trip to his ‘second home’, North East.

Mohit Chauhan with politicians in North-East

On Sunday, Mohit Chauhan travelled with Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports and AYUSH and Minister of State, Minority Affairs, through the Bogibeel bridge in Assam. The latter posted a video from the ride, sharing with the singer that they were travelling on the ‘longest Road cum Rail bridge’ in India over the Brahmaputra River.

The minister gave other details like the bridge measuring 4.94 kms and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated it in 2018. Their journey to Arunachal Pradesh was 12 hours away, Rijiu says in the video.

The Sadda Haq singer replied that road journeys were beautiful especially when the travel companion was Rijiju who showered adjectives on like ‘ever fabulous’, ’passionate traveller n a master storyteller.’ ”His immense knowledge is a treat n his endless energy infectious,” he added while calling Bogibeel bridge a ‘marvel.’ He also shared his delight on being back to NE, calling it his ‘second home.’

Upon reaching the venue for the Nyokum festival, Mohit was dressed in the traditional look, with the hat and a top during his performance.

CM Pema Khandu hailed the singer’s ‘mesmerizing voice’ as he enthralled the audience The leader also conveyed gratitude to him for singing his ‘all time favourite Dooba Dooba’, and termed it as a ‘timeless hit song from the 90s.’

Popular Singer Shri @_MohitChauhan ji enthralls the audience with his mesmerizing voice in the Nyokum party.

Mohit Chauhan on the professional front

Mohit Chauhan, known for numerous hits in movies like Rockstar, Tamasha, Love Aaj Kal, among others, crooned Taare Gin from Sushant Singh Rajput’s las film Dil Bechara, composed by AR Rahman. On a personal level, he has been feeding the stray dogs for 340 days in Delhi, tweeting pictures everyday since the start of the lockdown.

