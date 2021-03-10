Mohit Chauhan's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Check How Well You Know The Indie-pop Singer

Mohit Chauhan's birthday is celebrated on March 11. From Rang De Basanti’s Khoon Chala to Rockstar’s Naadaan Parindey, the Indie-pop singer had delivered many songs that touch the strings of the heart of its listeners. The singer started his musical journey with Pehli Nazar Me Dari Thi from Road in the year 2002. However, he rose to fame with Khoon Chala from Rang De Basanti in 2006.

Mohit Chauhan’s musical journey spans over two decades now. The singer has given popular songs such as Kuch Khaas from Fashion, Tujhe Bhula Diya from Anjaana Anjaani, all songs from Rockstar, Khaabon Ke Parinday from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and many more. To kick off his birthday, here’s Mohit Chauhan's quiz to test how well you know his songs.

Mohit Chauhan's trivia

When was the first time Mohit collaborated with Salim-Sulaiman and Anu Malik by singing songs?

2005

2006

2007

2008

In 2012, Mohit collaborated with Sajid-Wajid for a track in which film?

Kismat Konnection

New York

Ajab Gazabb Love

Love Aaj Kal

In 2011, Mohit allied Ranbir Kapoor for which film?

Pappu Can’t Dance Saala

Rockstar

Shakal Pe Mat Ja

Love U… Mr. Kalakaar!

Name the title of the song sung by Mohit in Kaminey.

Pehli Baar Mohabbat

Dhan Te Nan

Fatak

Go Charlie Go

Name the song from Rockstar, where Mohit sang along with AR Rahman, Javed Ali and Nizami Brothers.

Phir Se Udd Chala

Jo Bhi Main

Naadaan Parindey

Kun Faya Kun

Mohit Chauhan collaborated with Rajesh Roshan for a track in Krrish 3, name the song.

You Are My Love

Issaq Tera

Aankhon Hi Aankhon Ne

Peecha Chhute

Name the song which has lines- “Kal pe sawaal hai, Jeena filhal hai”.

Tabah

Rabba

Illahi

Khali Salam Dua

Name the song sung by Mohit in the film, Tamasha.

Agar Tum Saath Ho

Matargasti

Chali Kahani

Wat Wat Wat

Name of the popular song sung by Mohit in Mary Kom.

Sukoon Mila

Teri Baari

Adhoore

Khamakha

Mohit sang this song from Jannat 2-

Rab Ka Shukrana

Tu hi mera

Jannatein Kahan

Tera Deedar Hua

Answers

2008

Ajab Gazabb Love

Rockstar

Pehli Baar Mohabbat

Kun Faya Kun

You Are My Love

Illahi

Matargasti

Teri Baar

Rab Ka Shukrana

Image Source: Mohit Chauhan's Twitter