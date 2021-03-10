Mohit Chauhan's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Check How Well You Know The Indie-pop Singer

Mohit Chauhan's birthday is celebrated on March 11. From Rang De Basanti’s Khoon Chala to Rockstar’s Naadaan Parindey, the Indie-pop singer had delivered many songs that touch the strings of the heart of its listeners. The singer started his musical journey with Pehli Nazar Me Dari Thi from Road in the year 2002. However, he rose to fame with Khoon Chala from Rang De Basanti in 2006.
Mohit Chauhan’s musical journey spans over two decades now. The singer has given popular songs such as Kuch Khaas from Fashion, Tujhe Bhula Diya from Anjaana Anjaani, all songs from Rockstar, Khaabon Ke Parinday from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and many more. To kick off his birthday, here’s Mohit Chauhan's quiz to test how well you know his songs.
Mohit Chauhan's trivia
When was the first time Mohit collaborated with Salim-Sulaiman and Anu Malik by singing songs?
In 2012, Mohit collaborated with Sajid-Wajid for a track in which film?
- Kismat Konnection
- New York
- Ajab Gazabb Love
- Love Aaj Kal
In 2011, Mohit allied Ranbir Kapoor for which film?
- Pappu Can’t Dance Saala
- Rockstar
- Shakal Pe Mat Ja
- Love U… Mr. Kalakaar!
Name the title of the song sung by Mohit in Kaminey.
- Pehli Baar Mohabbat
- Dhan Te Nan
- Fatak
- Go Charlie Go
Name the song from Rockstar, where Mohit sang along with AR Rahman, Javed Ali and Nizami Brothers.
- Phir Se Udd Chala
- Jo Bhi Main
- Naadaan Parindey
- Kun Faya Kun
Mohit Chauhan collaborated with Rajesh Roshan for a track in Krrish 3, name the song.
- You Are My Love
- Issaq Tera
- Aankhon Hi Aankhon Ne
- Peecha Chhute
Name the song which has lines- “Kal pe sawaal hai, Jeena filhal hai”.
- Tabah
- Rabba
- Illahi
- Khali Salam Dua
Name the song sung by Mohit in the film, Tamasha.
- Agar Tum Saath Ho
- Matargasti
- Chali Kahani
- Wat Wat Wat
Name of the popular song sung by Mohit in Mary Kom.
- Sukoon Mila
- Teri Baari
- Adhoore
- Khamakha
Mohit sang this song from Jannat 2-
- Rab Ka Shukrana
- Tu hi mera
- Jannatein Kahan
- Tera Deedar Hua
Answers
- 2008
- Ajab Gazabb Love
- Rockstar
- Pehli Baar Mohabbat
- Kun Faya Kun
- You Are My Love
- Illahi
- Matargasti
- Teri Baar
- Rab Ka Shukrana
Image Source: Mohit Chauhan's Twitter
