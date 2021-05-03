Mohit Raina Pens Heartfelt Note While Recovering From COVID: 'April Ends With Heavy Heart'

Actor Mohit Raina, who is recovering from the coronavirus, took to Instagram and wrote a heartfelt note while explaining how he lost some of his loved ones to the virus. He shared a bunch of his pictures and explained how the month of April ended with a “heavy heart, warm smile, gratitude, memories, lessons, grit and resolve.” The actor also thanked the frontline warriors at the hospital for their “selfless work round the clock.” Later, the Mahadev actor also spoke about a realisation he had while recovering from his sickness.

Mohit Raina pens a heart-warming note on life amid pandemic



Mohit began his note and informed that he lost ‘2 school friends, 2 college friends, 1 ex-colleague in the automobile industry,1 extended family member and A immediate Fatherly figure” due to the virus. Sharing what he realised while coping up with his sickness, the actor provided a silver lining to the situation and wrote, “people who are looking at the roof or window of there room and wondering why us? “In order to rise from its own ashes, a Phoenix first must burn.” All of us have 86 billion Neurons to fill the power within n RISE. RISE UP, MY FRIEND. There will be a tomorrow which will be your TODAY and at that moment you will be PROUD of yourself. Just HANG ON.” At last, he concluded the post and thanked Lucknow Medanta Hospital for working ‘selflessly round the clock odd hours in these times’ and treated him so well.

Mohit tested positive for the coronavirus last month. He shared the news with a post that read, “As I look outside and inside I say a small prayer for everyone. Dad always said prayers work magically. I would request all of you to stay safe and pray for humanity. After testing positive for COVID-19 last week I have been in the safe medical hands of the Doctors of the state where I am based since last month. Every day I see a gamut of human emotions. we are okay coz of them. The least we could do Just stay indoors. Will see you guys on the other side (sic).”



(Image credit: merainna/ Instagram)