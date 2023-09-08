Mohit Raina Regrets Making His Bollywood Debut With Uri: The Surgical Strike - Here's Why

Mohit Raina recently appeared in the Anupam Kher starrer The Freelancer. This very year, the actor also appeared in OTT film Ishq-e-Nadaan. The actor's first Hindi-language feature film, Uri, was arguably one of the most successful and celebrated films of 2019. Despite this acclaim, the actor recently admitted that he regrets his decision of marking his Bollywood debut with the Aditya Dhar directorial.

3 things you need to know

Mohit Raina made his acting debut with science fiction television show, Antariksh.

The actor marked his Bollywood debut with 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike, in the small but pivotal character of Major Karan Kashyap.

On the personal front, Raina welcomed a baby girl with wife Aditi Sharma on March 17 of this year.

Mohit Raina says he regrets making Bollywood debut with Uri

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Bubble, Mohit Raina shared his perspective on his Bollywood debut with 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike. When asked about his performance in the film and the manner in which it was received, the actor was prompt to point out how choosing to debut with Uri, did not make for a very "wise decision" from the perspective of his career.

(Mohit Raina with Vicky Kaushal in a still from Uri: The Surgical Strike | Image: IMDb)

The actor also went on to add how despite being a much-celebrated well-made film, it did not bring the kind of change to his career he wanted. He said, "From an acting perspective or from a career point of view, it wasn’t a great path-breaking thing... honestly because what it became and what it did later on was obviously it got a lot of eyeballs and people loved the film. It was a very well made film but it didn’t change much for me."

Why did Mohit Raina agree to star in Uri: The Surgical Strike?

While speaking about his 2019 Bollywood debut, Raina also went into detail about why he chose to star in Uri. The actor revealed how he had always wanted to be a part of the defense forces which is why he had a weakness for roles involving the official uniforms. He further shared how director Aditya Dhar is a close friend of his who wanted him to be a part of the project.

He said, "I did it personally for the director. He’s a friend and he wanted me to be a part of that so I did it for him and I did it for the love of the uniform."