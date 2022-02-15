Mohit Raina Shares Loved-up Pictures Alongside Wife Aditi In Special Valentine's Day Post

After treating fans with adorable glimpses from his wedding, actor Mohit Raina has shared a bunch of pictures with his wife Aditi on the occasion of Valentine's day. The first pictures since the wedding announcement are all things love, showcasing Aditi snuggling into Mohit's arms as they click a selfie, the duo going on a bike ride in the city as well as posing on the beach among other things.

In the caption, Mohit called Aditi his 'everything', leaving netizens gushing over the duo. The Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev star made his wedding announcement on January 1, 2022, by sharing photos from the duo's Rajasthan wedding and further penning a heartfelt note about love and two souls becoming one.

Mohit Raina drops adorable pictures with his wife Aditi

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, February 14, the Shiddat actor shared a trail of pictures alongside his better half, starting with a selfie where Mohit flaunts his sporty look while Aditi hides her face in his arms. They could also be seen going on a bike ride with their masks on, with juices and chocolates stacked up for their journey, as well as posing amid their beach outing. In the caption, he wrote," Sab Kuch (Everything)". Take a look.

Fans showered love and adulation on the duo, with many dropping comments like "God bless you Mohit, Aditi", "cute", "lucky her" among others. One netizen also quipped," the first picture has my heart, love like this is very rare to find. I feel so happy seeing this". Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary also reacted to the post and wrote, "Arre arre".

Taking to his Instagram on January 1, Raina shared multiple pictures from his dreamy wedding and wrote," Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles , leaps fences , penetrates walls to arrive at its destination , full of hope . With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one . Need all your love and blessing in this new journey . Aditi & Mohit".

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MERAINNA)