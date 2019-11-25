Mohit Raina: All You Need To Know About The Uri Actor's Second Bollywood Film Shiddat

Television actor Mohit Raina made his Bollywood debut with one of the highest-grossing films of 2019, Uri: The Surgical Strike. He was seen essaying a significant character in the film. The actor is all set to appear on the silver screen again with Dinesh Vijani's upcoming romantic-drama Shiddat. Here is all you need to know about the upcoming release.

The film will also star Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, and Diana Penty. Radhika is paired with Sunny while Diana will essay the character of Mohit's love-interest. The film will be bankrolled jointly by Maddock films and T-Series. The story is penned by writer-producers Sridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan. The director's hat will be donned by Jannat fame director Kunal Deshmukh. Reportedly, the film will be shot across Punjab, London and Paris. The film was announced in May 2019.

The Pataakha actor has begun shooting for the film after wrapping up her schedule for Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming film Angrezi Medium. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. Reportedly, the film is supposed to release by mid-2020.

Talking about the storyline of the film, producer Dinesh Vijani has given insights into it in many media interaction and interviews. According to the report published by a leading news portal, Dinesh said that the film is not only a story of love but also the distance one travels for it. He also said that the present age takes the concept of love so lightly that it is difficult to imagine the lengths people would go to for it.

On the work front, Mohit Raina was last seen in Zee5 Premier's original series Kaafir along with Dia Mirza. Shiddat will be his second Bollywood project. He will also soon seen in an upcoming web-series titled, Bhaukaal. Reportedly, the 37-year-old actor has been roped in for various upcoming Bollywood ventures.

