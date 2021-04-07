Mohit Suri jets off to Goa to shoot 'Ek Villain Returns', shares selfie from airport

Director Mohit Suri who is currently shooting for the sequel of the much-awaited film Ek Villain Returns, has jetted off to Goa with the team. The director who also helmed the first installment took to Instagram and shared a selfie while boarding the flight while informing about leaving for Goa to shoot for some amazing sequences in the city.

Mohit Suri enroute Goa to shoot Ek Villain Returns

The forthcoming film consists of an ensemble star cast including John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on February 11, 2022. Amid the rising number of COVID cases daily, the director shared a selfie where she showed adopting extra security measures to protect from the deadly virus. He was seen wearing a double filter mask, pairing it with black sunglasses which made him look completely unrecognizable. He added more charm to his looks while covering his head with a hoodie and compared his looks with that of Mortal Kombat lead actor who dons the same looks in the 2021 film.

Earlier, while spilling the beans around the project, director Mohit Suri called the film his 'dream project' and was always keen on making the sequel. Talking about the same, he said, "Ek Villain was my passion project and a labour of love. The kind of love that I still receive for 'Ek Villain' overwhelms me. I am sure with 'Ek Villain Returns', the love is only going to grow bigger. And while I cannot reveal much about the film, I can assure you that it is going to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride." READ | Arjun Kapoor preps for 'villainous' role in Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain Returns'



The shooting of the film had already begun in March where John Abraham and Disha Patani were spotted in Mumbai shooting for the same. Several pictures of the two stars shooting extensively in and around the city had surfaced on the Internet. The upcoming film is a sequel to Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Ek Villain that was released back in 2014. The sequel will be an action-thriller that will reunite Arjun Kapoor with director Mohit Suri, after the duo's 2017 drama Half Girlfriend. According to various media reports, actress Tara Sutaria who is also a part of the film might sing a song also.

(Image credit: Instagram)