Mohit Suri Reveals His Plan Of Creating 'dark Superhero Universe' In Upcoming Projects

Mohit Suri's latest release, Malang, opened to a positive response from the audience and the critics. He has earned credibility after his previous projects, Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain, successfully amused the audience. Every time he comes up with a project, the audience and fans expect to watch something out of the box yet relatable.

In a recent interview with a leading news portal, Mohit Suri spilt beans on his upcoming projects. The highlight of the report is that the audience might see more antihero films from the kitty of the director.

Details of Mohit Suri's upcoming projects

The report quoting filmmaker Mohit Suri states insights into the upcoming venture, Ek Villain 2. The report said that the movie will be a standalone sequel, while also having references in parts from the first film. It further added that the makers are trying to build antiheroes or dark superheroes in a realistic space.

Later, while referring to his previous actors, Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra, the director said that he doesn't want to cast them as the upcoming film has the references of their characters. The 38-year-old director believes that he wants to make another standalone film just like the previous part, Ek Villain. He also added that the team of Ek Villain 2 is still searching the female lead for the film.

Further, in the report, Mohit Suri also clears the air about Aashiqui 3 cast. It was speculated that the Student Of The Year co-actors Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra will play the lead. Talking about the same, Mohit says that who will play the lead in the film is not yet confirmed. Ending the conversation, Mohit said that he is still working on the script of the film.

It will be interesting to see in the future how Mohit Suri and Ekta Kapoor will execute their vision of making a niche for antihero films. Malang and Ek Villian's success at the box-office is quite evident that the audience would love to watch dark heroes on the silver screen. Reportedly, Malang became the third film (from the 2020 releases as of now) to earn more than ₹50 crores. Whereas, Ek Villian, which released in 2014, begged an estimated amount of ₹149 crores at the box-office.

