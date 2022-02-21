Parents are an integral part of every child's life and they are like the pillars of strength in moments of joy and sorrow. The pain of one losing his/her parents can never be healed. Bollywood actor Mohnish Bahl lost his mother due to cancer at a very young age. The Maine Pyar Kiya actor still feels the void that his mother has left in his life and his Instagram posts are proof of that.

Nutan breathed her last on February 21, 1991. She was a legendary actor of her era and was known for films like Bandini, Main Tulsi Tere Angan Ki, Milan among many others. Recently, Mohnish Bahl penned a heartfelt note as the actor remembered his mother. As part of the note, he also shared a black and white vintage photograph of the late actor.

Mohnish Bahl remembers his mother Nutan on her death anniversary

On Monday, actor Mohnish Bahl took to his Instagram handle and shared a black and white photograph of the legendary actor. Sharing the post, the Hum Saath Saath Hain actor captioned it as "(red heart emoji) Feels like yesterday."

As soon as the picture surfaced online, fans took to the comments section of the post and paid their tribute to the veteran actor. One of the users wrote "Your mother was my all-time favourite actor....may she be always blessed with love and peace(heat and folded hands emoticon)." Another user wrote "Nutan ji such a grt actress one of the greatest of all time (clapping hands emoticon) legands never died they alwys our heart through is outstanding performance". Another one wrote "Most beautiful actors and my favourite actors Nutan mem miss you." One of the users also complimented her smile and wrote "I love everything about her. Even i had a fight with a friend in my college days saying she is the most beautiful in her era. (heart emoticon) Her smile is mesmerizing. (heart emoticon)"

Last year in June, Mohnish Bahl shared an unseen picture of his mother Nutan on her birth anniversary. He posted a black and white still of Nutan from one of her films and added a simple caption that read, "Happy Birthday Ma" to wish his mother. Mohnish's daughter Pranutan also commented on the post with red heart emojis. Fans commented on the post with red hearts and wished the legendary actor on her birth anniversary.

Image: Instagram@mohnish_bahl