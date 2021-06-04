Mohnish Bahl Remembers His Mother And Yesteryear Actor Nutan On Her Birth Anniversary

June 4 marks the 85th birth anniversary of yesteryear actor Nutan. She is noted for her movies in the Hindi film industry like Bandini, Main Tulsi Tere Angan Ki, Milan to name a few. She is also the mother of actor Mohnish Bahl who is known for his films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! and Hum Saath Saath Hain. Actor Pranutan Bahl is Mohnish's daughter and Nutan's grandaughter.

Mohnish Bahl remembers his mother Nutan on her birth anniversary

Actor Mohnish Bahl took to Instagram to share a photo of his mother Nutan. He posted a black and white still of Nutan from one of her films and added a simple caption that read, "Happy Birthday Ma" to wish his mother. The photo has so far received over 7 thousand likes and several comments as well.

Actor Mohit Malik, Mohnish's daughter Pranutan also commented on the post with one red heart emoji each. Fans commented on the post with red hearts and wished the legendary actor on her birth anniversary.

A look at Nutan's movies

Nutan debuted in the Hindi film industry in 1950 at the age of fourteen. She is the eldest of the four Samarth siblings, including actress Tanuja who is also Kajol's mother. Nutan's first film Hamari Beti was produced by her mother Shobhana. Her breakthrough came in 1955 with the film Seema which also won her accolades and critical acclaim.

She appeared alongside Dev Anand in four hit films, namely, Paying Guest, Baarish, Manzil and Tere Ghar Ke Samne. She went on to act with Raj Kapoor in films like Anari and Chhalia. She is noted for her films like Bandini and Main Tulsi Tere Angan Ki which highlight social causes and also portray a strong female character.

Nutan's only television work was the 1988 serial Mujrim Hazir. In the year 1990, Nutan was diagnosed with breast cancer and passed away on February 21, 1991. At the time of her death, Nutan was filming for Garajna and Insaaniyat. While the former remained unreleased, the latter, after several delays, finally released in the year 1994.

(Image: Mohnish Bahl's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.